The Last of Us Offers The ABCs of Most Memorable Season 2 Moments

HBO's The Last of Us offers viewers a twisted recap of the second season in the form of the ABCs, from "A is for Abby" to "Z is for Zzzz."

As we recover from the fallout of season two of The Last of Us, HBO is a long way away from season three when the series shifts focus to Part II's co-protagonist, Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), introduced in the season two premiere, "Future Days." The Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann-created series offered a unique way to provide the season two recap with the ABCs.

The Last of Us Recaps Season 2 with the ABCs

The first entry is "A is for Abby," focuses on Dever's character. "B is for Bite" is the method by which the infected spread their Cordyceps plague, except for Ellie (Bella Ramsey). "C is for Coffee" features Ellie paying tribute to Joel (Pedro Pascal) by spreading beans on his grave. "D is for Dina" is the character played by Isabela Merced and Ellie's love interest. "E is for Eugene" features the all-too-brief appearance by Joe Pantoliano as Eugene, the spouse of Gail (Catherine O'Hara). "F is for Fireflies" is the group Joel took out at the end of season one to save Ellie.

"G is for Gail" features O'Hara as Jackson, Wyoming's resident psychologist, who reluctantly treats Joel after finding out he murdered her husband. "H is for Her Love" signifies the unnamed prophet the Seraphites follow in the series. "I is for 'I Saved Her'" is Joel's fate-defining decision to save traveling companion Ellie at the end of season one from fatal surgery. "J is for 'Jackson Holds'" marks the town's stand against the infected horde in season two, episode two, "Through the Valley." "K is for Kiss" is what Ellie and Dina shared in the season two premiere "Future Days". "L is for Lie" is what Joel felt like he had to do when Ellie asked for the truth after saving her from the hospital.

"M is for Mel" features Ariela Barer's character as the medic on Abby's team. "N is for Nora" features Tati Gabrielle's character, who was Ellie's first target and discovers her immunity in the worst way possible, suffocating to death from airborne spores. "O is for Outbreak" is self-explanatory for the nature of the survival series. "P is for Psychotherapy," which you can reference the entry for "Gail." "Q is for Quiet" has Abby telling her hostages to "shut the fuck up." R is for "Remember What I Taught You," highlighting Joel's role as a father-type figure for Ellie.

"S is for Shimmer," which is Ellie's horse. "T is for Tommy," Gabriel Luna's character Tommy Miller, Joel's brother. "U is for Unforgiving" is the visceral moment Abby takes before taking revenge on Joel in season two's "Through the Valley." "V is for Violence," which features Ellie pointing her gun at Nora, and also a predominant theme for the series. "W is for WLFs," because "Washington Liberation Front" is too long to spell on the screen. "X is for Ex," which features Young Mazino's Jesse, who is Dina's ex.

"Y is for 'You're Gonna Die'" is Ellie's guttural declaration to Abby and her crew after she kills Joel, before getting incapacitated. "Z is for 'Zzzzz'" with Ellie and Dina peacefully sleeping. Both seasons of The Last of Us are available to stream on HBO Max.

