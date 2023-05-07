The Last of Us: Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey Appreciate MTV Win (VIDEO) Here's what The Last of Us stars Pedro Pascal & Bella Ramsey had to say when they checked in after their MTV Movie and TV Awards 2023 wins.

We're taking a break from looking at what's ahead with the second season of Neil Druckmann & Craig Mazin's Pedro Pascal (Joel) & Bella Ramsey (Ellie)-starring The Last of Us to give Pascal & Ramsey the recognition that they're due for the amazing performances they brought to the first season. In fact, MTV did more than that during Sunday night's MTV Movie and TV Awards 2023, awarding Pascal the "golden popcorn" as Best Hero ("I want to say thank you, MTV Movie & TV Awards. I am a child of MTV. I grew up on MTV. So, this means the absolute world to me," Pascal shared – later adding, "[It] blows my mind, and just makes it such an honor. All the young people in the world are my heroes, and I wouldn't be here if it weren't for you"). From there, Pascal & Ramsey would each get "golden popcorns" for Best Duo – and we won't spoil just how great the clips you're about to see are – except that it doesn't look like Ramsey's going to get her aware until she visits Pascal.

Here's a look at what Pascal & Ramsey had to say to the fans and the production team behind the hit HBO series:

The Last of Us: Pascal, Ramsey & Mazin on Season 2 & "Part II"

During a profile of the actor posted by Esquire, Pascal, co-star Ramsey, and Mazin shared their thoughts on what's about to happen to be a foregone conclusion and if they're ready for it. From this point forward, we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down an image spoiler buffer – you've been warned!

Okay, without going into some "super-spoiler' territory, let's just say that Joel isn't a major living & breathing factor in The Last of Us Part II – which would lend viewers to have a ten-ton hint when it comes to Pascal's fate in the second season. But when we're talking about a series that isn't afraid to stray from/add to the source material, could there be "other options" available? If there are, Mazin isn't sharing them. "This should be fairly obvious to anyone by now, but I don't fear killing characters," Mazin shared. "But the important thing to note is that neither Neil [Druckmann] nor I feel constrained by the source material." Pascal is aware of that moment – and if that's the way it plays out, then that's how it should play out. "It wouldn't make sense to follow the first game so faithfully only to stray severely from the path," Pascal explained. "So, yeah, that's my honest answer." If that moment does happen? "If that does take place in the show, I don't know that I'm emotionally ready for it," Ramsey added.