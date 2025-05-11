Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: the last of us

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 5 Preview; Isabela Merced on Season 3

Along with our preview of tonight's episode of HBO's The Last of Us Season 2, Isabela Merced offers some early insights on Season 3.

Welcome back to our weekly preview of the next chapter of HBO and Showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann's Pedro Pascal (Joel), Bella Ramsey (Ellie), Kaitlin Dever (Abby), and Isabela Merced (Dina)-starring The Last of Us Season 2. Heading into the fifth chapter, Ellie and Dina both shared some pretty big reveals (with Ellie offering a great take on A-Ha's "Take On Me"), and then there's the matter of Jeffrey Wright's WLF leader Isaac Dixon, who definitely made quite the impression during his debut. With all that in mind, this weekend's episode teased that "It's in the air," with spores about to make their presence known. But before we take a look at the official preview and image gallery for Episode 5 and a look back at S02E04: "Day One," Merced offered some insight to Variety regarding how things could be looking for Ellie and Dina heading into the third season.

"It's going to be weird acting like I don't like Bella. It's going to be hard, because I have such a sweet spot for them now. But I don't know. I've tried to ask Craig [Mazin], but I don't think he even really knows yet fully how things are going to be," Merced shared, looking to keep things understandably vague with the current season still ongoing. "But I have my own input that I've already texted him about with suggestions as to how everyone reacts to the ending of Season 2, and how I think Dina — now that she's changed so much from the game — how she would react to the events that occur. And I'm so excited to talk about Episode 7, because that to me is a huge shift for their relationship, and what happens when the truth is revealed."

HBO's The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 5 Preview

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 5: Directed by Stephen Williams and written by Craig Mazin, here's a preview of this weekend's chapter, followed by the official image gallery, a look behind the scenes of the season's fourth episode, and the latest edition of the show's official podcast.

Behind the camera, Mazin and Druckmann will be joined by Peter Hoar (S01E03: "Long, Long Time"), Mark Mylod (HBO's Succession), Nina Lopez-Corrado (HBO's Perry Mason), Stephen Williams (HBO's Watchmen), and Kate Herron (Loki). HBO's The Last of Us is written and executive-produced by Mazin and Druckmann. The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television and is also executive-produced by Carolyn Strauss, Jacqueline Lesko, Cecil O'Connor, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Evan Wells. PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog serve as the production companies.

