The Last of Us Season 2 Filming "Going Amazing": Pascal Offers Update

HBO's The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal offered an update on how things are going with Season 2 filming and shared how it feels being back.

Article Summary Pedro Pascal updates on the "amazing" filming of The Last of Us Season 2.

Pascal wins SAG Award and praises the dedication of the show's team.

He shares his refreshing experience of reprising the role of Joel.

Director lineup for Season 2 includes talent from Succession, Watchmen, Loki.

Close to two weeks into filming on the second season of Craig Mazin & Neil Druckmann's Pedro Pascal (Joel) & Bella Ramsey (Bella)-starring The Last of Us, we're getting an update on how "amazing" things are going from Pascal. After picking up the SAG Award for Male Actor In a Drama Series, Pascal spent some time speaking with the press backstage. "Filming is going amazing. It's sort of awe-inspiring the kind of focus and dedication that everyone has going into Season 2," Pascal shared with Deadline Hollywood. Praising Mazin and co-star Ramsey for offering him "this kind of guide and leadership that I've not experienced before," Pascal got personal describing what the return has been like so far.

"It's incredible to be back home with them and creatively and everybody, our entire crew, they're working harder than I could even imagine, even harder than our first season which is close to impossible. It's pretty inspiring and unbelievable, and this [his SAG Award win] is because of them," Pascal added. As for how he's feeling about stepping back into Joel's world once again, Pascal is finding it refreshingly new. "Stepping into those boots again, it feels strangely brand new. I've never done anything like this before that has such original authorship before I ever got to it," he explained. "And then to be given the space to author what would I have to give and to be under Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann and alongside Bella Ramsey has been really the whole reason it works for me," Pascal added. "I guess I'm learning something new every day, and I'll be thinking about it probably for the rest of my life."

Behind the camera, Mazin and Druckmann will be joined by Peter Hoar (S01E03: "Long, Long Time") are Mark Mylod (HBO's Succession), Nina Lopez-Corrado (HBO's Perry Mason), Stephen Williams (HBO's Watchmen) and Kate Herron (Loki). Now, here's a look at what Pascal had to share backstage after winning at the SAG Awards:

