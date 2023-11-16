Posted in: CBS, Preview, TV | Tagged: cbs, david letterman, stephen colbert, The Late Show

The Late Show: Stephen Colbert/David Letterman Interview This Monday

For the first time since departing CBS' The Late Show, David Letterman is returning for a special interview with Stephen Colbert.

From 1993 to 2015, late-night talk show legend David Letterman served as host of CBS' The Late Show – eventually handing over the baton to Stephen Colbert in April 2015… and then never looking back. Now, nearly 8 1/2 years later, Letterman is returning to the Ed Sullivan Theater on Monday, November 20th, as Colbert's late-night guest for a special interview. In fact, Colbert shared a brief clip to promote a very important (and very cool) moment in television history.

Here's a look at the promo that the late-night show posted earlier to confirm Letterman's return to late night as a special guest:

This man is no stranger to The Ed Sullivan Theater! The legendary David @Letterman is returning to The Late Show for the first time for a rare conversation with @StephenAtHome! Don't miss #Colbert on @CBS this MONDAY, Nov. 20 at 11:35/10:35c. pic.twitter.com/dPxbUFcg18 — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 17, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look back to Colbert's September 2, 2005, to Letterman's late-night show, where he shares a story of a sailing adventure that… well, you'll just have to check it out for yourselves…

Stephen Colbert brings his signature satire and comedy to THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT, the #1 show in late night, where he talks with an eclectic mix of guests about what is new and relevant in the worlds of politics, entertainment, business, music, technology and more. Featuring bandleader Louis Cato and "THE LATE SHOW band," the Peabody Award-winning and Emmy Award-nominated show is broadcast from the historic Ed Sullivan Theater. Stephen Colbert took over as host, executive producer and writer of THE LATE SHOW on Sept. 8, 2015.

Produced by The Late Show, Inc., a CBS Company, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert features Colbert as host, with Louis Cato serving as the show's bandleader. Executive producers include Colbert, Tom Purcell, and Jon Stewart.

