The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3 Trailer Powered By AWOLNATION

Here's the trailer for Prime Video, Critical Role & Titmouse's The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3, featuring AWOLNATION's "Bang Your Head."

Everything is at stake when the third season of Prime Video, Critical Role, and Titmouse's The Legend of Vox Machina premieres in October. The Chroma Conclave's path of destruction spreads like wildfire while the Cinder King hunts down Vox Machina. Our lovable band of misfits must rise above inner (and outer) demons to try and save their loved ones, Tal'Dorei, and all of Exandria. As you're about to see in the official trailer that's waiting for you above, their journey to save the day will find them literally heading to Hell and back. So, who better to have supplied the soundtrack for all of that than AWOLNATION? Yup, that's the band's track, "Bang Your Head" (from their newest album, The Phantom Five), that you're going to hear playing.

With the third season set to arrive on October 3rd with three episodes (with the remaining episodes of the 12-episode season also dropping weekly, three at a time), here's a look back at two previously released previews for Prime Video, Critical Role, and Titmouse's The Legend of Vox Machina (as well as a rundown of who's who on the screen and behind the scenes):

Prime Video's The Legend of Vox Machina features the voices of Critical Role founders and cast members Laura Bailey (The Last of Us: Part II), Taliesin Jaffe (Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn), Ashley Johnson (The Last of Us), Liam O'Brien (Star Wars: The Bad Batch), Matthew Mercer (Overwatch), Marisha Ray (Final Fantasy XV: Comrades), Sam Riegel (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), and Travis Willingham (Marvel's Avengers). In addition, the Critical Role cast also serves as executive producers – alongside Brandon Auman (Star Wars: Resistance), Chris Prynoski (Metalocalypse), Shannon Prynoski (Fairfax), and Ben Kalina (Big Mouth). Previous seasons of the hit animated series are currently available to stream on Amazon's Prime Video.

