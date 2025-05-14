Posted in: TNT, TV | Tagged: The Librarians, The Librarians: The Next Chapter

The Librarians: The Next Chapter Preview: Grand and Glorious "Purpose"

Check out a new teaser and behind-the-scenes look at TNT and Showrunner/EP Dean Devlin will unleash The Librarians: The Next Chapter.

On Sunday, May 25th (after NBA Playoffs coverage) and Monday, May 26th (after NHL Playoffs coverage), Showrunner/EP Dean Devlin will unleash The Librarians: The Next Chapter two-night debut across TNT screens. That leaves eleven more days for you to get to know the show a little better. To make that a whole lot easier, Electric Entertainment has been posting some great looks at the action heading our way and how the team behind the series brought it to live-action life. With that in mind, we have a behind-the-scenes featurette giving viewers a chance to "Meet The Team" – but before we get to that, a new teaser was also released

Check out the newest looks at what TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter has to offer, followed by more intel and previously released looks at the upcoming series:

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter centers on Vikram Chamberlain (Callum McGowan), a "Librarian" from the past who time-traveled from 1847 and now finds himself stuck in the present. When Vikram returns to his castle in Belgrade, Serbia, and discovers that it is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent. With the help of a new team of eclectic heroes, including a savant in world history, a scientific genius, and a highly skilled Guardian, Vikram has only six months to clean up the mess he made.

Throughout the season, the team will embark on fantastical adventures, including a surprise reroute to a manor where Agatha Christie-styled murders take place, a time-travel back to the days of King Arthur at Camelot, and even an encounter with the first-ever vampire. Joining McGowan are Jessica Green (The Outpost), Olivia Morris (Hotel Portofino), and Bluey Robinson (Britannia). In addition, Caroline Loncq (Mammals) guest stars – with Christian Kane also guest-starring, reprising his role as Jacob Stone.

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter is produced by Electric Entertainment. Dean Devlin serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Noah Wyle serves as producer, with Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media also producing.

