Posted in: Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fortnite, star wars, The Mandalorian and Grogu

Fortnite Launches New Star Wars Content For May The 4th 2026

Star Wars content is now live in Fortnite as Epic Games celebrates May The 4th 2026 with new and returning additions across the game

Article Summary Fortnite celebrates Star Wars Day 2026 with new and returning content, plus official Lucasfilm-made experiences now live.

Battle across Star Wars planets in Galactic Siege, survive Darth Vader in Escape Vader, or build droids in Droid Tycoon.

The Mandalorian and Grogu Watch Party Island opens May 19 with a sneak peek, Jon Favreau message, and in-game rewards.

More Star Wars updates include monthly Shop drops, a LEGO Fortnite Odyssey event, and a free Carbonite Fishstick item.

Epic Games has launched the latest festivities for May The 4th, as they've got old and returning Star Wars content in the game. We had previously covered all of the assets being released into the creative aspects of the game, which will open the floodgates to see many new modes added by fans. But the company also worked with Lucasfilm Games to add three official modes of their own: Droid Tycoon, Escape Vader, and Galactic Siege. They have also created a Watch Party Island for the upcoming release of The Mandalorian and Grogu, and added multiple items and rewards to join all of the returning content for a limited time. We have more details below from their latest blog as the content is now live!

Three New Star Wars-Themed Games Arrive in Fortnite From Lucasfilm

Galactic Siege (developed with JOGO Studios, island code: 5003-9856-3648) – Fight in large-scale PvP class-based battles with 10v10 combat across iconic Star Wars planets. (developed with JOGO Studios, island code: 5003-9856-3648) – Fight in large-scale PvP class-based battles with 10v10 combat across iconic Star Wars planets.

Escape Vader (made with Beyond Creative, island code: 7285-4185-5428) – Hide, run, and try to survive in this 4-player co-op game where you attempt to escape the terrifying Sith Lord, Darth Vader. (made with Beyond Creative, island code: 7285-4185-5428) – Hide, run, and try to survive in this 4-player co-op game where you attempt to escape the terrifying Sith Lord, Darth Vader.

Droid Tycoon (created with FOAD, island code: 7865-8305-9184) – Build and customize droids using authentic Star Wars blueprints, manage your workshop and factory systems, and unlock rare components and special missions. (created with FOAD, island code: 7865-8305-9184) – Build and customize droids using authentic Star Wars blueprints, manage your workshop and factory systems, and unlock rare components and special missions.

The Mandalorian and Grogu Watch Party Island

On May 19 at 10 am ET, you're invited to The Mandalorian and Grogu Watch Party Island to see a special message from Jon Favreau and get a 10-minute sneak peek of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu ahead of the theatrical release on May 22.

Created with Fairview Portals and Beyond Creative, you'll be recruited as a Deputy to collect bounties, defend the city from waves of enemies, and find Grogu. Once you've spent 20 minutes exploring Nevarro, you'll unlock the exclusive Mandalorian Sanctuary loading screen! On May 26, meet in the island's amphitheater to watch a Q&A with Jon Favreau for answers to community questions about the film and making of The Mandalorian and Grogu Watch Party Island.

Shop, LEGO, and Account Linking Updates

New and returning Star Wars Outfits and items will be rotating through the Shop all month long. LEGO Fortnite Odyssey gets its own Star Wars update on May 14 with the new Hover Brick, hover vehicles, Mando and Grogu, and Star Wars enemies. You can also link your eligible Epic Games Account with your MyDisney Account from now until October 31, 2026, to unlock the free Carbonite Fishstick Back Bling.

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