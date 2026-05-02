Posted in: Fatal Fury, Games, SNK, Video Games | Tagged: Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves, Mr. Karate

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Announces Mr. Karate As Next Fighter

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves is bringing back another fan-favorite character as Mr. Karate will join the roster this month

Article Summary Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves adds Mr. Karate in May 2026, revealed by SNK during EVO Japan as Season Pass 2's final fighter.

The original Mr. Karate from 1992's Art of Fighting returns, not a cameo or Mr. Karate II, bringing a classic SNK icon back.

SNK teases how Mr. Karate's overwhelming power and skill will fit into Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves' fast, chaotic battles.

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves also highlights its REV System, revived classic mechanics, and flexible controls for all players.

SNK revealed the final unknown character for the Season Pass 2 in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, as Mr. Karate will be added to the game this month. The word came down during EVO Japan, as they showed off the long-running fan-favorite character. This is not a cameo, nor is this Mr. Karate II; this is the OG fighter from 1992's Art of Fighting, in all of his fun and ridiculous nature. We have some info on him from the team below, but no official date, just the knowledge that he will be released into the game sometime in May 2026.

Mr. Karate Makes His Long-Awaited Return To Fatal Fury This Month

This mysterious karate master has strength and skill beyond compare. As South Town and players through the years can attest, he is undoubtedly the pinnacle of power itself. How will this SNK icon blend in with the game's mechanics and mayhem? You'll have to see for yourself.

About Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves features a unique art style that stimulates the senses, new and familiar characters in the fray, an innovative REV system that supercharges the excitement, and a host of other battle systems even more robust than before.

All-new REV System Shifts the Fight into Top Gear: The REV System, a toolset making its Fatal Fury debut, offers unique offensive options from when the battle begins. Players can use REV Arts, REV Accel, REV Blows (while S.P.G. is active), and more until you hit your limit and the REV Meter overheats. Balance your heat level and keep the pressure on your opponent to fight at full throttle!

The REV System, a toolset making its Fatal Fury debut, offers unique offensive options from when the battle begins. Players can use REV Arts, REV Accel, REV Blows (while S.P.G. is active), and more until you hit your limit and the REV Meter overheats. Balance your heat level and keep the pressure on your opponent to fight at full throttle! Classic Battle Systems Evolved: Many classic Fatal Fury battle systems are back in full force, including Combination Attacks, Just Defense, Braking, Dodge Attacks, and Feints. These systems return to the fold after more than 25 years and have evolved for the modern day. Buckle up for red-hot action and competitive fights to the finish!

Many classic Fatal Fury battle systems are back in full force, including Combination Attacks, Just Defense, Braking, Dodge Attacks, and Feints. These systems return to the fold after more than 25 years and have evolved for the modern day. Buckle up for red-hot action and competitive fights to the finish! Experience-Tailored Control Schemes: Players can choose from two control schemes: Arcade Style is based on precise, technical inputs, while Smart Style lets you perform flashy special moves and combos using directional inputs and single button presses. From fighting game newcomers to seasoned veterans, everyone will be tricked out with the right controls—tailored specifically to your level.

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