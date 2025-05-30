Posted in: TNT, TV | Tagged: The Librarians, The Librarians: The Next Chapter

The Librarians: The Next Chapter S01E03: "And the Ghost Train" Preview

Check out the overview, trailer, and images for Showrunner/EP Dean Devlin's The Librarians: The Next Chapter S01E03: "And the Ghost Train."

After this week's two-night, two-episode debut, Showrunner/EP Dean Devlin's The Librarians: The Next Chapter returns to TNT screens this coming Monday – and we have an early look at what you can expect. We've got half of the team aboard a ghost train. We've got the other half of the team trying to figure out what it is that the ghosts are after. And did we happen to mention that the clock is running out for the team to get some answers fast before the damage being done gets dramatically worse? With that in mind, here's the official overview, trailer, and image gallery for S01E03: "And the Ghost Train." Following that, we have a look at some highlights from S01E01: "And the Deadly Drekavac" and S01E02: "And the Dance of Doom!"

The Librarians: The Next Chapter S01E03: "And the Ghost Train"

The Librarians: The Next Chapter S01E03: "And the Ghost Train" – Half of the Librarian team gets trapped on a runaway ghost train; can the rest of the team help in solving the unresolved business of the ghosts on board before the train completes a rampage of destruction? Written by Tom MacRae, here's a preview of the next episode:

Here's a look at Christian Kane (aka Jacob Stone, who is also appearing in the spinoff) offering fans a rundown of what they need to know to check out TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter:

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter centers on Vikram Chamberlain (Callum McGowan), a "Librarian" from the past who time-traveled from 1847 and now finds himself stuck in the present. When Vikram returns to his castle in Belgrade, Serbia, and discovers that it is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent. With the help of a new team of eclectic heroes, including a savant in world history, a scientific genius, and a highly skilled Guardian, Vikram has only six months to clean up the mess he made.

Throughout the season, the team will embark on fantastical adventures, including a surprise reroute to a manor where Agatha Christie-styled murders take place, a time-travel back to the days of King Arthur at Camelot, and even an encounter with the first-ever vampire. Joining McGowan are Jessica Green (The Outpost), Olivia Morris (Hotel Portofino), and Bluey Robinson (Britannia). In addition, Caroline Loncq (Mammals) guest stars – with Christian Kane also guest-starring, reprising his role as Jacob Stone.

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter is produced by Electric Entertainment. Dean Devlin serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Noah Wyle serves as producer, with Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media also producing.

