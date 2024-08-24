Posted in: Anime, Clothing, Crunchyroll, MLB, Pop Culture, Sports, TV | Tagged: anime, baseball, baseball jersey, major league baseball, MLB, Naruto Shippuden, San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants Honor Naruto Shippuden with Anime Day Jersey

For the team's first-ever Anime Day, Naruto Shippuden is getting a special baseball jersey from MLB's San Francisco Giants on September 28th.

Naruto Shippuden is getting a special San Francisco Giants baseball jersey on Saturday, September 28th, which the MLB has designated Anime Day. "Naruto Shippuden fans, assemble!" declared the official release. "The Giants are excited to host the first-ever Anime Day at Oracle Park in celebration of the iconic Japanese Anime series, Naruto Shippuden. Be sure to don your best Naruto Shippuden gear and join us for an exclusive Naruto Shippuden-themed gameday experience as your San Francisco Giants take on the St. Louis Cardinals."

Naruto Uzumaki wants to be the best ninja in the land. He's done well so far, but with the looming danger posed by the mysterious Akatsuki organization, Naruto knows he must train harder than ever and leaves his village for intense exercises that will push him to his limits. Substitute ninjitsu with baseball, and it's practically the same thing! Joking aside, aside from the kids who play and watch baseball games, how many players have also grown up watching anime in the last twenty-five years? Probably a lot and Naruto Shippuden has enjoyed a major following for at least that long. There is not a single kid born since 2000 who doesn't know that series. The striving to excel at the ninja arts is analogous to Naruto and his friends striving to become the greatest ninjas in the land. Every baseball player in the MLB has that same drive. They might as well be ninjas, only they don't assassinate anyone other than the opposing team – figuratively, of course.

Purchase Includes:

Game Ticket: Saturday, September 28 vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Special Event Item: Naruto Jersey

The redemption location will be at the View Reserve 334 – TOP OF RAMP UNTIL END OF 4TH INNING. Are you imagining a stampede of fans who also love baseball storming the 4th inning to grab a jersey?

You can buy tickets at the official MBL website.

