The Lincoln Lawyer: Michael Connelly Dishes on "The Proving Ground"

Michael Connelly discusses Mickey Haller taking on an AI tech company in his upcoming "The Lincoln Lawyer" novel, The Proving Ground.

While we wait for the next season of The Lincoln Lawyer to premiere on Netflix, Michael Connelly is promoting the release of the new novel "The Proving Ground", which is out on October 21st. What could be more current than Mickey Haller fighting AI, or rather, fighting a Big Tech company that brought out an AI? Connelly had said he had to go back and rewrite large chunks of the novel earlier this year to include the Los Angeles fires that took out sections of the city in order to bring the story up to date. It's possible that Harry Bosch might at least have a cameo appearance in the novel, and even Renée Ballard might show up or be mentioned. You can check out what Connelly had to share above, and here's a look at the overview for his next novel:

The Proving Ground: A Lincoln Lawyer Book

Mickey Haller, the Lincoln Lawyer, leaves criminal court behind for his first civil lawsuit. But to him, this is still a murder trial.

An AI company's chatbot encouraged a sixteen-year-old boy to kill his ex-girlfriend. Can Haller prove the company knew the dangers of its own creation? To do so, he turns to Jack McEvoy, a journalist who knows how powerful the coming wave will be, and together they soon uncover a whistleblower in hiding.

As the tech titans try to buy or bully their way out, the scale of their courtroom battle before them becomes clear. Because billions are at stake, along with countless lives, in an all-or-nothing case, which could change everything.

The Proving Ground comes out on October 21st in print, eBook, and audiobook in the USA, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. Visit Connelly's official website to read an excerpt and learn how to get a signed copy. Listen to an audiobook excerpt read by Peter Giles. Planning on reading the book? Then join The Proving Ground Book Club.

