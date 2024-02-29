Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Michael Connelly, netflix, season 3, The Lincoln Lawyer

The Lincoln Lawyer: Netflix Series Welcomes 4 More to Season 3 Cast

Merrin Dungey, Allyn Moriyon, John Pirruccello, and Philip Anthony-Rodriguez have joined the cast of Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3.

Last month, we learned that production on Netflix and bestselling author Michael Connelly's Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (Mickey Haller)-starring The Lincoln Lawyer was officially underway. Now, we have some big casting news to pass along – including overviews for each of their characters. Merrin Dungey (The Resident, Big Little Lies) stars as Judge Regina Turner, a former public defender who's younger and more progressive than most judges in the district — but whether that's a benefit to Mickey or not remains to be seen. Allyn Moriyon makes his television debut as Eddie Rojas, a fitness buff (and former babysitter to Mickey's daughter, Hayley) who's in need of a very good lawyer. Luckily, Mickey is able to help and then offers him the opportunity of a lifetime.

John Pirruccello (Barry, The Valet) plays William Forsythe, a seemingly non-threatening prosecutor whom Mickey's excited to go up against. Once the trial starts, however, it's clear that nothing's as it seems. Philip Anthony-Rodriguez (Grimm, The Company You Keep) takes on the role of Adam Suarez, the chief deputy district attorney, to whom prosecutor Andrea Freeman (Yaya DaCosta) reports and is a force to reckon with. Based on Connelly's fifth novel in the "Lincoln Lawyer" books series (The Gods of Guilt), the ten-episode season also sees Becki Newton (Lorna), Jazz Raycole (Izzy), Angus Sampson (Cisco), and Yaya DaCosta (Andrea) returning. In addition, Neve Campbell (Maggie), Elliott Gould (Legal Siegal), Krista Warner (Hayley), Fiona Rene (Glory Days), and Devon Graye (Julian La Cosse) are set to recur.

"The audience response to the show has been so gratifying and wonderful, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to dive back into Michael Connelly's universe and bring Mickey Haller and his world to the screen again," showrunners Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez shared with Netflix. Wait a minute… Maggie? But didn't she head off to San Diego to start a new personal & professional life? Yes, but we'll let the showrunners explain. "We decided that a fun (and poignant) way to come into the season would be via a flashback sequence that gave us some insight into how Mickey Haller became Mickey Haller — not just the brilliant criminal defense lawyer, but the husband, the father, and the man that he would come to be," Humphrey and Rodriguez explained.

Although Connelly's fifth book doesn't include a flashback, the showrunners felt it was a fitting introduction to the new season, adding, "These images of a young Mickey finishing up surfing before a life-changing day at work, as well as cuddling on the couch with his wife Maggie after putting their young daughter Hayley to bed, are from a pair of these flashback scenes that bookend the first episode and propel us into the rest of Season 3," the showrunners added, noting that the scene doesn't appear in Connelly's book but helped them in telling a fuller story about Haller's life before viewers got to know him more.

