The Mandalorian: Jon Favreau Looks "To Keep the Core Fans In Mind"

As series go, Disney+'s The Mandalorian has been having a pretty good run of things, and two people who fans can thank in large part for that are series creator/director Jon Favreau and executive producer/director Dave Filoni. With the series rumored to be dropping a teaser soon (ahead of a reported October premiere), the second season boasts names (some still unconfirmed) like Rosario Dawson, Timothy Olyphant, Temuera Morrison, Katee Sackhoff, Michael Biehn, and Sasha Banks joining the cast, and Peyton Reed (Ant-Man), Robert Rodriguez (Sin City), cast member Carl Weathers, Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), Bryce Dallas Howard (Dads), and Sam Hargrave (Extraction) joining Favreau and Filoni behind he camera.

But before we get to the second season, there are still some matters involving the first season to take care of- namely, winning as many of the 15 Emmy Awards as the show's been nominated for (including Outstanding Drama Series). With Emmy voting wrapping up at the end of the month, Favreau and Filoni took part in Deadline Hollywood's Disney Drive-In series that included a screening of the first two episodes of The Mandalorian followed by a conversation with the duo.

Favreau had the opportunity to further explain why it was so important for the streaming service series to find that proper balance between long-term fans' expectations and creating a unique vision that will bring in fresh eyeballs. "We wanted to really wind it back to the things that inspired the original Star Wars and really get it small in scale and tell simple stories, because part of what you inherit when you're going to see Star Wars now is this whole history, because the stories have been told for decades, and it was nice, with the new medium, to be able to start with a new set of characters to introduce a new audience, but we always knew…and this is something I learned from…over at Marvel and working with Kevin Feige, is you always want to keep the core fans in mind, because they have been the ones that've been keeping the torch lit for many, many years, but these are also stories for young people and for new audiences."

Favreau continued, "These are myths, and so you always want to have an outstretched hand to people who might not have that background. And so you're really telling two stories at once. You're telling the story for the people who are fresh eyes, and you're telling the story for the people who've been there with the property and with the stories and the characters for so many years, and make sure that you're honoring them, as well."

For Filoni, The Mandalorian offered Filoni the opportunity to play in the live-action "Star Wars" universe, an opportunity that his animation experience prepared him for more than some may realize. "It's a shift, for sure, and something that I was interested in for a while. I really got interested in, you know, seeing if I could do it from working with George and listening to his stories and his experience, and from the way he taught me how to, you know, shoot animation," Filoni explained. "Because we were doing it in kind of a virtual sense as well, with our animation programs that he was creating to tell The Clone Wars, so a lot of what Jon was doing when I saw him shooting Jungle Book, but even more so, Lion King, was very relatable to me as far as technique and technology, from what George and I had been doing in Clone Wars. So Kathy Kennedy and I, we're always looking for a good bridge for me to try to, you know, change mediums, and this was, to be honest, a very perfect fit and a great environment, and I gained a great mentor and teacher in Jon here to shepherd me through the process of live-action."