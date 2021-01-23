The Mandalorian: Katee Sackhoff Talks Luke Skywalker Surprise Reveal

To say The Mandalorian stacked the deck with surprises from Star Wars lore in season two would be an understatement. As those familiar with television canon, Bo-Katan Kryze was a fan favorite among Dave Filoni's animated series The Clone Wars and Rebels. Katee Sackhoff, who lent her voice to the role became the first actor to also play her live-action counterpart in the franchise on The Mandalorian. Like most others on set, she was kept in the dark about the climactic reveal of Luke Skywalker in the season two finale "The Rescue." The stand-in was a CG double for a post-Return of the Jedi (1983) version of the Jedi master played by Mark Hamill.

While Hamill did provide the voice, the double showed a de-aged version of the actor himself similar to the way Carrie Fisher circa 1977 was recreated for 2016's Rogue One for Princess Leia Organa. Sackhoff appeared on the Schmodeown Entertainment Network to talk about The Mandalorian and her reaction to the reveal when the episode was released on Disney+. "I didn't know until I saw it with you guys," the actor said. "I didn't know! They didn't tell us [who it was]. There was an actor there with dots on his face… I mean, [I] kind of [put it together], but at the same time I thought to myself, 'They would've let us know that.'" She had her guesses. "They said, who did they say it was? I think Robin [Chow] knew who they said it was. But it was a complete red herring… So we didn't know. I knew it was a Jedi. I knew it was an X-Wing. So you start to put things together, but you don't know."

Prior to Luke's appearance, the tension was mounting when Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) came to the bridge of the lightcruiser of Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), who was responsible for kidnapping Grogu and taking the darksaber that once belonged to Bo-Katan. Dragging the Moff, Dine intended to return the legendary blade of Mandalore to its "rightful" owner. When she refused, Gideon revealed the "tradition" on how it must change hands…in combat. All of season two of The Mandalorian is available to stream on Disney+.