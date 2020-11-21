The Mandalorian: Chapter 12 – The Siege Offers Us Best Star Wars Yet

The Mandalorian - Chapter 12 The Siege 9.5/10 The Mandalorian is currently by far the best Star Wars under Disney has to offer because it's those like creator/writer Jon Favreau, who understand the elements of what makes the franchise works. Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, and Carl Weathers all shine in "The Siege" in another classic.

The latest episode of The Mandalorian reunites Mando with two of his friends in Cara Dune (Gina Carano) and Greef Karga (Carl Weathers, who also directed the episode) as they attempt to eradicate an Imperial outpost. They also involve a reluctant Mythrol (Horatio Sanz), who they need for his engineering expertise. The episode is refreshing for a number of reasons.

First, it finds the heroes on the offensive rather than the defensive for a change. Second, it highlights the strengths of each character. Third, the action sequences had a real ebb and flow to them throughout the best the Star Wars franchise had to offer- as if The Mandalorian ever disappointed before. I did find it funny given how "valuable" The Child/Baby Yoda is that they can conveniently just stash him in random places like a school now despite all these agents of the Empire watching as if that's not cryptic enough to foreshadow the ending of the episode. It's one thing to leave it to a trusted contact, but I hope it just doesn't start becoming a thing the rest of the way.

There is an amusing sequence involving cookies, but it's not like this toddler will ever stop unlearning his kleptomaniac ways. You see Paul Sun-Hyung Lee make his second appearance this season as New Republic's Captain Carson Teva following his debut two episodes ago saving Mando from a spidery death in "The Passenger" making the rounds this time in town talking to Dune, the local marshal. Personally, I enjoy these imperials more than the First Order, because they don't feel goofy or especially inept and that's thanks to Giancarlo Esposito's presence as Moff Gideon.

Gideon is the traditional Star Wars villain who doesn't overact at failures or has knee jerk reactions. He's cool and calculating like the other TV villains. He reminds me of other cerebral types in Tarkin and Thrawn. They are the minds that help make the Empire its most intimidating, not those with far less restraint like Grievous, Hux, or Kylo Ren. Hell, Vader was at his best when he didn't chop down everything in sight. He could stare at you and kill you on the spot without having to use his lightsaber with his Force choke. Gideon was hardly in the episode, but he did so much with so little. Jon Favreau (who wrote the episode) and Dave Filoni are the Star Wars franchise's greatest minds. They should be allowed to continue to do whatever they want. The Mandalorian streams Fridays on Disney+.