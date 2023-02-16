The Mandalorian: Pedro Pascal Shares Late-Night Season 3 Sneak Preview Checking in with Seth Meyers, The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us) shared a preview of Season 3 & discussed his Star Wars past.

As we mentioned in our previous update, it looks like the marketing machine is rolling out for the third season of Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni's Pedro Pascal-starring The Mandalorian, with the Lucasfilm series set to hit Disney+ on March 1st. But as much as we appreciated the key art & recap that were released yesterday, you just can't go wrong having Pedro Pascal (HBO's The Last of Us) out there, working the late-night circuit. And that's exactly what he did on Wednesday night, stopping by NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers to cover a lot of "Star Wars" territory with host Seth Meyers, including recounting the first time he experienced the franchise, how it feels to be so ingrained in "Star Wars" canon now, and why his father wouldn't let him watch… John Hughes' The Breakfast Club?!? But, as you can tell from the screencap below, Pascal also brought a clip from the third season (shown at the opening of the video below). Greef Karga (Carl Weathers, who is also directing this season) is pitching Din Djarin (Pascal) on both some work and a new place to call home when the conversation turns to a mini-recap from Din Djarin to explain why Grogu is still with him. Meanwhile, Grogu's having too much fun with a swivel chair and using The Force in the same candy-eating ways that we would. We feel seen… and we're not sure how we feel.

So here's a look at the clip from last night, with Meyers setting up the preview at the start, followed by a really fun one-on-one between Pascal and Meyers – take a look:

Dave Filoni on Creating "The Mandalorian" Universe

Filoni sat down with Empire Magazine to share some insight into what viewers can expect from the "Star Wars" spinoff and how the season came to life from the page to the screen. In these highlights, Filoni discusses how the series approaches weaving various "Star Wars" stories & timelines into The Mandalorian (something Filoni showed adept skill at during runs on The Clone Wars and Rebels) and how he's not a fan of "hard endings."

"There's a big question at the end of Season 2… of what will Mando do next? Is that relationship over? In life, things don't always come to a perfect ending," Filoni shared with regard to the second season finale that saw Luke Skywalker return to mentor Grogu. "I think things can continue on, and your adventure continues every day. I used to think about it with 'Clone Wars' all the time. When is that battle over? When is that struggle over because it culminates in 'Revenge Of The Sith?' But that can't be the ending for that show, even though that's the ending of that era. That took a while to figure out."

But while seasons may feel like they have overall resolutions, viewers shouldn't be thinking in terms of things having an ending. "I think that, in some ways, you want each season to have a feeling of an ending. But in a lot of what I've done, I don't like hard endings," revealed Filoni. "I like reading books in a series and then thinking, 'Oh, there's another book, and this is going to keep going.' It's always sad for me when an adventure ends, and the characters are seemingly done with their journey. So I think there's always that little bit of hope that something can continue."

With Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Rachel Morrison (Black Panther DP), Peter Ramsey (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), and Lee Isaac Chung (Minari) on tap to direct this season, here's a look back at the newest teaser for Lucasfilm & Disney+'s The Mandalorian Season 3 (hitting streaming screens on March 1st):

The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.

"If he is stepping into a leadership position, he's reluctant to do so," Pascal explained to Total Film as the series readies for its next chapter. "I don't think that there's anything more interesting than a character being forced into discovering what they're capable of and who they are. That part has been really, really fun." Pascal continued, "Also, from my point of view, there's so many searchable ways to find the tonality of that. I just tried to achieve the subtleties of that kind of character development." As for Bo-Katan, Sackoff sees it as a moment for her character to pause and process. "Anytime you have a goal, and you don't succeed, I think you reevaluate," the actress explained. Here's a look back at the official trailer that was released earlier this month: