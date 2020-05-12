The Mandalorian Reportedly Casts Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze

Let the parade of The Mandalorian news and rumors march on. With Disney+'s Star Wars spinoff series set to return this October with Jon Favreau back at the helm, We already know EP Dave Filoni is returning to helm at least one episode, and being joined by Robert Rodriguez (Alita: Battle Angel, Grindhouse: Planet Terror) and Peyton Reed (Ant-Man and the Wasp). On the casting front, we have Temuera Morrison staying within the Fett family but moving on to play Boba Fett, and we don't think those Rosario Dawson-Ahsoka Tano rumors have been shot down.

You can now add Katee Sackhoff (Battlestar Galactica, Another Life) to that list, with SlashFilm reporting that the actress is set to play a live-action version of Bo-Katan Kryze, a Mandalorian warrior she's pretty familiar with since she previously voiced the character in Filoni's animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. Lucasfilm and Sackhoff's reps declined to comment on the initial report, which also says the actress filmed her role in February and avoided the industry-wide production shutdown. Assuming the character follows in her animated roots, Sackhoff's Bo-Katan might have to have a few words with Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon over ownership of that Darksaber he was sporting at the end of the first season.

Set between the events in Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, showrunner Favreau and Dave Filoni's (The Clone Wars) The Mandalorian takes place after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order and follows a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic. Disney+'s The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, Ming-Na Wen, Carl Weathers, Emily Swallow, Omid Abtahi, Werner Herzog, Taika Waititi, Bill Burr, and Mark Boone Jr. star.