The Mandalorian Season 2 Casts Timothy Olyphant in Undisclosed Role

Disney+'s The Mandalorian keeps finding new ways to make its upcoming second season look as impressive as possible. With the Star Wars spinoff series set to return this October with Jon Favreau back at the helm, EP Dave Filoni is being joined by Robert Rodriguez (Alita: Battle Angel, Grindhouse: Planet Terror) and Peyton Reed (Ant-Man and the Wasp) on the directors' list. On the casting front, we have Temuera Morrison staying within the Fett family as Boba Fett, Michael Biehn (The Terminator) as an unnamed bounty hunter, Katee Sackhoff (Battlestar Galactica, Another Life) as Mandalorian warrior Bo-Katan Kryze, and reportedly Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano. We can now add Timothy Olyphant (Deadwood, Justified), with multiple sources confirming the report though it isn't clear if he will portray a new character or one already established in the Star Wars universe.

Fans of the series have more than just the second season to get excited for, with reports that work on the third season is already underway. Along with The Mandalorian, Disney+ has three other Star Wars universe series in production. Ewan McGregor returns for an Obi-Wan Kenobi series, while Diego Luna returns as Cassian Andor in a Rogue One prequel series. The streaming service recently confirmed that Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland was developing a female-led project.

Set between the events in Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, showrunner Favreau and Dave Filoni's (The Clone Wars) The Mandalorian takes place after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order and follows a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic. Disney+'s The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, Ming-Na Wen, Carl Weathers, Emily Swallow, Omid Abtahi, Werner Herzog, Taika Waititi, Bill Burr, and Mark Boone Jr. star.