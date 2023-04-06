The Mandalorian Season 3 Character Posters Spotlight Jack Black, Lizzo Disney+'s The Mandalorian shared character profile key art posters for Jack Black's Captain Bombardier, & Lizzo's The Duchess of Plazir-15

Okay, we know what you're thinking. You're thinking that this week's episode of Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni's Pedro Pascal-starring The Mandalorian was paying tribute to the (in)famous CBS Star Wars Holiday Special, what with all of the guest stars. Along with the return of Mercedes Varnado's Koska Reeves, we had Jack Black as Captain Bombardier, Lizzo as The Duchess of Plazir-15, and Christopher Lloyd as Commissioner Helgait. With S03E06 "Chapter 22: Guns for Hire" (directed by Bryce Dallas Howard & written by Jon Favreau) currently streaming, Disney+ & Lucasfilm are honoring Black and Lizzo with the honor of having their characters immortalized in key art character profile posters. Here's a look – and make sure to stick around for a look back at Favreau's thoughts on the future of the series.

Jon Favreau/The Mandalorian: "I Love for These Stories to Go On and On"

"I think the beauty of this is that it's a middle chapter of a much larger story. And though we'll have resolution over time with these characters…it's not like there's a finale that we're building to that I have in mind," Favreau shared during an interview with Total Film, promoting the show's return. In fact, Favreau sounds like he's on our side. Why does there have to be an "end," anyway? "Quite the contrary. I love for these stories to go on and on," Favreau added. "And so these characters potentially could be with us for a while. I really love telling stories in their voice, and I love the way the adventures unfold, and I'm looking forward to doing much more." With Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Rachel Morrison (Black Panther DP), Peter Ramsey (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), and Lee Isaac Chung (Minari) on tap to direct this season, here's a look back at the official trailer for the third season: