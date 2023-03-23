The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 4 Review: Rescues & Redemptions The Mandalorian offers some short but fun rescue adventures in the episode "Chapter 20: The Foundling," focusing on Din, Bo, and Grogu.

On this week's The Mandalorian, "Chapter 20: The Foundling" is short and to the point, as it focuses on two arcs: first is Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), and Grogu acclimating to life among the Children of the Watch, an orthodox tribe of Mandalore led by the Armorer (Emily Swallow). As both Din and Bo are now cleansed, the two observe the various training among the youths staying sharp for any incoming threats. The second involves one of the biggest lingering plot holes since the series' premiere regarding Grogu's origins. The following contains minor spoilers for the episode.

The Mandalorian: Two Stories of Rescue

Early in the episode, Grogu is paired with Ragnar, a young Mandalorian who we discover is the son of Paz Vizsla (Tait Fletcher), who challenges him to a battle of darts. After getting shot twice from being unaware of how the contest works, Grogu catches on after some encouragement from his surrogate dad… and it ends as you expected. Without much time to celebrate, a pterosaur emerges to swipe Ragnar as a much larger bird of prey. Star Wars physics comes into play as we discover how Mandalorian jet packs aren't designed for long-distance travel and cannot catch up. Bo tracks the creature, and the hunt is on in a stealth mission with her small party, which includes Din and Paz.

Meanwhile, the Armorer takes Grogu aside to forge something special for him. We cut to a flashback late during Revenge of the Sith(2005) as Order 66 is implemented. As clone troopers indiscriminately take out the Jedi, we find Grogu among the chaos before another Jedi in Kelleran Beq, played by none other than Ahmed Best, arrives. Having him appear again, even if it's not as his signature CG character in Jar Jar Binks, is a fantastic touch considering what Best has gone through.

While we know Best still embraces Star Wars with his stint as host of the Disney+ game show Jedi Temple Challenge, playing a heroic active role on The Mandalorian felt like a redemption on a whole other level as well as a nod to the prequel fans (not to mention the possibilities and intrigue it has in future canon, especially with Ahsoka looming in the near future). Directed by Carl Weathers and written by creator Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, "The Foundling" is shorter than the standard The Mandalorian episode, clocking in at only 31 minutes, making it feel more like an animated series episode – not that there's anything wrong with that. In this case, less is definitely more.

The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 4: "Chapter 20: The Foundling" Review by Tom Chang 8 / 10 Disney+ & Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian Episode "Chapter 20: The Foundling" might be shorter than the standard episode, but it is jam-packed and features a triumphant welcome return to the franchise with director Carl Weathers and writers in Dave Filoni and creator Jon Favreau delivering another classic expanding the Mandalore culture. Credits Director Carl Weathers