The Mandalorian: Katee Sackhoff on Bo-Katan's Skepticism & Behavior Katee Sackhoff discusses where Bo-Katan Kryze's head is in The Mandalorian Season 3 and why she helps Din Djarin on his spiritual journey.

Three episodes into the third season of The Mandalorian, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) is traveling light these days when it comes to reinforcements. Aside from his companion in Grogu, we don't really see much as far as his friends Greef Carga (Carl Weathers) and Din's preferred mechanic Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris). In fact, the one who's spent the most time with Din on his spiritual journey is the skeptical & dejected Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), a Mandalorian who largely scoffs at traditional culture, especially the strict creed about never taking the helmet off for others. Fresh from the episode "The Convert," the actress spoke with Entertainment Weekly about what Bo saw during the events of the previous one in "The Mines of Mandalore." The following contains major spoilers for the episode.

The Mandalorian: How Season Three Is Also a Redemption Story for Bo-Katan Kryze

Near the end of the episode, Din evokes the ritual before submersing himself in the purifying waters inside the mine. When he appears to have been pulled under and not resurfaced, Bo dives in after him as she makes a mad dash to save his life. Along the way, they encountered the legendary Mythosaur, once thought extinct, as the creature is revered to be the symbol of Mandalore. "[Bo] doesn't trust necessarily what she saw. She might have thought that she imagined it," Sackhoff explains, and "there are so many things that she's trying to process in her head that I don't necessarily think that it's something that she wants to tell anyone about right now."

Upon their return from the mines, Din and Bo try to fend off an imperial attack in vain from their ships that ended up destroying her ancestral home on Kalevala. When Din initially reunites with her earlier in the season, he found her alone on the throne without much of a drive, given how her loyalists abandoned her (on top of not being the rightful owner of the Darksaber, which would have solidified her claim to lead Mandalore). At the end of the episode, Din brings her back to the Children of the Watch's hiding place to provide the Armorer (Emily Swallow) with an update on their quest. Since Mandalore operates mainly on faith, Din gets called out if he really cleansed himself, as Bo admitted bearing witness. As additional proof, Din produces a sample of the waters.

Upon affirmation, the Armorer declared himself purified and is able to rejoin the clan. She also declares Bo to be cleansed, too, since she hasn't removed her helmet since being submerged in the same waters. "To be immediately accepted by people is new for her. She may or may not be trying to figure out if that's a place where she should potentially stay," Sackhoff said. For more, including where Bo's headspace is, you can check out the interview here. The Mandalorian streams Wednesdays on Disney+.