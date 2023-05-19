The Book of Boba Fett Star Ming-Na Wen Shares Season 2 Hopes Ming-Na Wen (Gremlins: The Secrets of the Mogwai) on what she hopes to see for Fennec Shand in Disney+'s The Book of Boba Fett Season 2.

The Book of Boba Fett marked a rebirth of sorts for its title character, initially played by Jeremy Bulloch in 1980's The Empire Strikes Back but taken over since by Temuera Morrison. The Disney+ series finds the former ruthless bounty hunter crawling out of the depths of the Sarlacc pit on Tatooine, going on a spiritual journey with the sand people, and emerging as a self-made man reclaiming his Mandalorian armor and taking over Mos Espa as Daimyo along with his partner Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), another bounty hunter with a renewed purpose. Season one finds both walking a straighter path and eliminating the spice trade while incurring the wrath of organized crime in the region. While promoting her upcoming animated series Gremlins: The Secrets of the Mogwai, Wen opened up on what she hopes to see in season two.

What Ming-Na Wen Hopes for in The Book of Boba Fett Season Two

"I would like to see what they do with their– You know, he's this Lord now of Tatooine, and he is managing to have some control, but he was trying to do it one way, and I'm not sure how effective it was," Wen told Collider. "He was trying to have a greater honor system, and I would love to see that he turns back to a bit more like what Boba Fett was in also being able to maintain justice or accomplish what he needs to accomplish on Tatooine. And then, ultimately, just to have a lot of fun battle scenes."

TBOBF was a spinoff of The Mandalorian, Disney+'s first original live-action Star Wars series set following the events of Return of the Jedi (1983). Morrison originally played Jango Fett and his clone troopers in the Skywalker Saga prequel films before playing the adult version of Jango's son Boba Fett in the TV series. While Boba and Fennec appeared to help Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu on The Mandalorian, the two returned a favor on TBOBF, helping the former bounty hunters on their last stand against the Syndicate. For Grogu's return to make sense, viewers have to watch the spinoff, which dedicates an arc to explain the transition between The Mandalorian seasons two and three. Gremlins: The Secrets of the Mogwai, which features the voices of Izaac Wang, B.D. Wong, James Hong, Matthew Rhys, A.J. Locascio, and Gabrielle Green premieres on Max on May 23.