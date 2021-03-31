So when the dust settled on Group A's "wildcard round" during last week's round of FOX's The Masked Singer, it was Raccoon aka the Jenny McCarthy-loving, baddest man on the planet Danny Trejo who ended up leaving the stage for good. This week, Niecy Nash returns to host for Nick Cannon, joining panelists McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke as they welcome Group B to this "wildcard" life: Black Swan, Chameleon, Grandpa Monster, and Piglet. Here's a look at a set of preview images of what viewers can expect this Wednesday night- followed by a sneak preview and an updated look at the masks that remain (including Orca).

Here's a look at two new previews for tonight's round of FOX's The Masked Singer– promising an even wilder "wildcard," big surprises, and… a new celebrity?

An Updated Look The Masked Singer Season 5 Masks

Here's an updated look at the official key art images for our previously-announced masks, along with accompanying clues:

This season, there will also be a masked celebrity known as Cluedle-Doo who will make regular appearances to interrupt the show and offer more clues for the viewers and panel (with their identity revealed by the end of the season)- here's a look:

Meet Cluedle-Doo — the bird with all the knowledge. 🔍 Don't miss the season 5 premiere of #TheMaskedSinger March 10 on @FOXTV. pic.twitter.com/ARuXmpIfwo — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) March 2, 2021

"I'm so happy to announce a new season of 'The Masked Singer'," said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, FOX Entertainment, in a statement at the time the series was officially renewed. "This show brings joy to so many families across the country, especially during these trying times, and we can't wait to get even more celebrities suited up in crazy costumes for an hour of pure fun every week." Other celebrities who've performed on the popular competition series include Gladys Knight, Donny Osmond, Seal, Patti LaBelle, Drew Carey, Lil Wayne, Mickey Rourke, Rob Gronkowski, Tori Spelling, Dionne Warwick, and more.

Including the wildcard competitors, Season 5 contestants boast a combined 26 Grammy nominations, nine multi-platinum singles, four Academy Award nominations, three Super Bowl appearances, six Gold Medals, and two World Records. FOX's The Masked Singer is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. Cannon, Craig Plestis, James Breen, and Rosie Seitchik serve as executive producers, with Breen serving as showrunner. The series is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp. The singing competition series returns in March 2021.