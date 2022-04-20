The Masked Singer S07 Masks/Clues Update: Could This Be Rudy's Night?

So after the dust settled on last week's Round #2 of FOX's The Masked Singer, host Nick Cannon, panelists Ken "Ready to Walk Off the Set" Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger & Robin Thicke, and guest panelist Leslie Jordan (Call Me Kat) welcomed Ringmaster to the final round. But since this was a double-elimination that meant that Miss Teddy aka Singer/Actor Jennifer Holliday and Armadillo aka TV Personality Duane Chapman were sent to join Lemur aka Model/Actress Christie Brinkley is joining Ram aka Sports Broadcaster Joe Buck, McTerrier aka Celebrity Chef Duff Goldman, Thingamabob aka NFL Player Jordan Mailata, Cyclops aka Actor/Comedian Jorge Garcia, and Hydra aka Magicians Penn & Teller in the green room (and that means another week of our "'The Masked Singer' Rudy Giuliani Watch"). This week, Round #3 kicks off with Baby Mammoth, Jack in the Box, The Prince, Queen Cobra & Space Bunny taking the stage for "Don't Mask, Don't Tell – The Good, The Bad & The Cuddly – Round 3."

Now here's a look at a preview of The Prince performing, followed by a formal introduction to tonight's five new masked singers- could this be Rudy Giuliani's week?! Dare to dream… now take a look:

FOX's "The Masked Singer" Season 7: The Bad, The Sad & The Mad – The singing competition series goes all-Giuliani with every contestant wearing a mask matching a face that Giuliani makes when he's on Sean Hannity's FOX "News" show ("The Bad"), shilling for cigars and gold coins ("The Sad") or literally having a meltdown in public ("The Mad"). And no need for guest panelists when Rudy and all of his shirt-tucking ways will be on the panel every week until a "winner" (?!) is crowned. A ratings-grabbing, soul-crushing extravaganza of epic proportions!

The Masked Singer Season 7 Clues: The Good, The Bad & The Cuddly

Before we get to a look at the remaining masks in contention for the big prize, here's a look at the "Clue Review" compilation videos that FOX's The Masked Singer is releasing after each round- now updated with the first six rounds:

Now here's our updated look at what you need to know about Team Good (The Prince, Ringmaster & Firefly), Team Bad (Cyclops, Jack-in-the-Box & Queen Cobra), and Team Cuddly (Space Bunny & Baby Mammoth), which we will be updating throughout the season:

Team Good (The Prince, Ringmaster & Firefly)

Team Bad (Jack-in-the-Box, Queen Cobra & Ram)

Team Cuddly (Space Bunny, Baby Mammoth & Thingamabob)