The Masked Singer S07E05 Preview; Masks/Clues Updated; Giuliani Watch

So with the first stage of Round 2 down, Lemur aka Model/Actress Christie Brinkley is joining Ram aka Sports Broadcaster Joe Buck, McTerrier aka Celebrity Chef Duff Goldman, Thingamabob aka NFL Player Jordan Mailata & Cyclops aka Actor/Comedian Jorge Garcia in the green room as FOX's The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken "Ready to Walk Off the Set" Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger & Robin Thicke welcome back Armadillo, Hydra, Miss Teddy, and Ringmaster back to the stage tonight for "Masking for a Duel – Round 2" And as you can tell by the lack of a certain name in the list above, our "'The Masked Singer' Rudy Giuliani Watch" continues. Could this be the week that FOX has been stretching out? Dare to dream as you check out the following previews…

And if there's no other reason to check out tonight's episode (because enjoying the show or waiting for the possibility of Giuliani screwing up everything isn't enough?), it's worth it because it looks like Nicole Byer (Wipeout, Nailed It!, Grand Crew) is a guest judge- check it out for yourselves below (and make sure to check out our pitch for this season):

FOX's "The Masked Singer" Season 7: The Bad, The Sad & The Mad – The singing competition series goes all-Giuliani with every contestant wearing a mask matching a face that Giuliani makes when he's on Sean Hannity's FOX "News" show ("The Bad"), shilling for cigars and gold coins ("The Sad") or literally having a meltdown in public ("The Mad"). And no need for guest panelists when Rudy and all of his shirt-tucking ways will be on the panel every week until a "winner" (?!) is crowned. A ratings-grabbing, soul-crushing extravaganza of epic proportions!

The Masked Singer Season 7 Clues: The Good, The Bad & The Cuddly

Before we get to a look at the remaining masks in contention for the big prize, here's a look at the "Clue Review" compilation videos that FOX's The Masked Singer is releasing after each round- now updated with the first four rounds:

Now here's our updated look at what you need to know about Team Good (Armadillo, The Prince, Ringmaster & Firefly), Team Bad (Cyclops, Hydra, Jack-in-the-Box & Queen Cobra), and Team Cuddly (Space Bunny, Baby Mammoth & Miss Teddy), which we will be updating throughout the season:

Team Good (Armadillo, The Prince, Ringmaster & Firefly)

Team Bad (Hydra, Jack-in-the-Box, Queen Cobra & Ram)

Team Cuddly (Space Bunny, Baby Mammoth, Thingamabob & Miss Teddy)

