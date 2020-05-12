The Masked Singer Season 3 Preview: For Our Final Four, It's Game On

If it's the penultimate week of the season, then that can mean only one thing: FOX's The Masked Singer is down to its semi-finals. And if we're down to the semi-finals, then you know what that means? That's right, we're down to our final four (Turtle, Rhino, Night Angel, and Frog) heading into Wednesday night's episode "A Day In the Mask: The Semi-Finals". Comedian Jay Pharoah joins host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke as the audience's advocates for getting to who's who behind those masks. They're going to have their work cut out for them: as you're about to see in the following promo and preview images, each of our four remaining singers feels blessed to still be in the game and have no plans on holding back when they hit the stage.

The Masked Singer season 3, episode 15 "A Day In the Mask: The Semi-Finals": COMEDIAN JAY PHAROAH TAKES A SEAT AT THE PANELISTS' DESK – It's down to the final four competing for the golden mask trophy in the semi-finals!! Comedian Jay Pharoah joins host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke as they dive into the clues and make their guesses for the celebrity singers performing under their masks.

FOX's The Masked Singer brought a new format for our 18 celebrity questions marks to run through, beginning with splitting them into three groups of six: Group A, Group B, and Group C. Group A kicked off the first three episodes as they are whittled down to three singers, taking off masks as they go. Then Group B took the stage as they went from six to three, and then the same with Group C. The final nine masked contestants from all three groups have now come together as they continue their battle to claim the Golden Mask Trophy. The third season included an impressive line-up of singers, having earned a combined 69 Grammy Award nominations, 88 Gold records, 11 Super Bowl appearances, three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, more than 160 tattoos, and one title in the Guinness Book of World Records.