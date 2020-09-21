The Masked Singer Season 4 Teaser Offers Viewers Singing Preview

Fans of FOX's The Masked Singer will be basking in the singing competiton's costumed glory when the series returns for a fourth season this Wedneday, September 23. When it does, they'll be entering a season that offers the return of familiar faces Nick Cannon, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke, as well as some new-for-the-series innovations like a "duet" competitor, animatronics in one costume, audience "voting," a puppet competitor, and more. So with about 48 hours to go until the competition begins, the fine folks at FOX and EW teamed up to offer you a listen to the soulful sounds of Sun, Whatchamacallit, and Serpent.

So to see if your ears are better than the show's panelists and you can get close than they are to figuring out who's who, check out the preview clip below (which we're assuming Masked Singer fans will pour over again and again like the Zapruder Film:

Here's a Look at The Masked Singer Season 4 Competitors

To make your lives a little easier and to get your Masked Singer scorecard up-to-date, here's a look at all 16 of your Season 4 competitors along with the clues revealed during the preview special. Following that, a few more reminders of the clues that were revealed earlier:

Popcorn: "When you watch my onscreen performance it will be in 3D: dynamic, delightful, and diva-licious. Mirror mirror on the wall, what makes me the biggest miracle of all?"

Giraffe: "You should know I share something in common with a powerful giant"

Broccoli: "I'm a Broco-lean, mean, heart-pumping machine. After all, it's how I got my six-pack."

Jellyfish: "I assure you that while I may be cold-blooded, I have a warm and glowing flow with H20."

Serpent: "If you want to know how I instantly appeared, here's the prescription number to my identity"

Dragon: "If you want a hot clue to finding my identity, just look into stocks and bonds."

Lips: "If you want a hint about me, I own who I am. I know my voice can go high, but my dishes go deep."

Squiggly Monster: "It's very fitting that I have so many appendages. After all, I'm known for having a lot of hands to latch onto."

Sun: "This sun knows how to shine like a torch even during the freezing winter."

Whatchamacallit: "Some might say my career had a magical start."

Crocodile: "A special set of keys reversed my game forever. Tic-tac-whoa."

Gremlin: "Check the gremlin manual and you'll see, I can thrive when the temperature is a cool 66.5 degrees."

Mushroom: "If you want to know who's behind my mask, you'll need to figure out who's under my hats."

Snow Owls: "You can try and figure out who we are, but as for who is more talented, it's a tie."

Seahorse: "Living in the ocean can be dangerous, so it's always good to find a quiet place to hide."

Baby Alien: "All you have to do is look to the stars."

Here's a look back at the preview video showcasing our contestants this season, a group that has sold more than 281 million records worldwide combined, appeared in more than 5,475 episodes of television and 151 films, appeared in five NFL Super Bowls, have four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and one made the Time 100 Most Influential list.

In July, a teaser was released that contained a ton of clues to get viewers' "dumpster fires of speculation" blazing. A queen bee? Mushrooms on what looks like a salad? A UFO? A diamond in a baseball catcher's glove? Old John Lennon-like glasses? Two old hotel room keys, one with a "34" on it? A bowtie? There are so many that we missed, but you can catch them all (non-Pokemon-style) in the teaser below. And keep in mind that this is a season of costume "firsts," with Snow Owls serving as the first singing duo, Serpent's costume has animatronic aspects to it, and Baby Alien is the first puppet singer.