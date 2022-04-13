The Masked Singer Shares 4 S07E06 Clips; Season 7 Masks/Clues Update

In less than an hour, FOX's The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon, panelists Ken "Ready to Walk Off the Set" Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger & Robin Thicke, and guest panelist Leslie Jordan (Call Me Kat) welcome Ringmaster, Miss Teddy & Armadillo back to the stage for a double-elimination in "The Double Mask Off – Round 2 Finals." Unfortunately, Hydra aka Magicians Penn & Teller will be joining Lemur aka Model/Actress Christie Brinkley is joining Ram aka Sports Broadcaster Joe Buck, McTerrier aka Celebrity Chef Duff Goldman, Thingamabob aka NFL Player Jordan Mailata & Cyclops aka Actor/Comedian Jorge Garcia in the green room as they were forced to suffer an unmasking last week (and now we're forced into another week of our "'The Masked Singer' Rudy Giuliani Watch").

So to gather as many clues as possible, we have a rundown of the previews that were released earlier today for tonight's chapter, followed by an updated rundown of the masks & clues still in play:

FOX's "The Masked Singer" Season 7: The Bad, The Sad & The Mad – The singing competition series goes all-Giuliani with every contestant wearing a mask matching a face that Giuliani makes when he's on Sean Hannity's FOX "News" show ("The Bad"), shilling for cigars and gold coins ("The Sad") or literally having a meltdown in public ("The Mad"). And no need for guest panelists when Rudy and all of his shirt-tucking ways will be on the panel every week until a "winner" (?!) is crowned. A ratings-grabbing, soul-crushing extravaganza of epic proportions!

The Masked Singer Season 7 Clues: The Good, The Bad & The Cuddly

Before we get to a look at the remaining masks in contention for the big prize, here's a look at the "Clue Review" compilation videos that FOX's The Masked Singer is releasing after each round- now updated with the first five rounds:

Now here's our updated look at what you need to know about Team Good (Armadillo, The Prince, Ringmaster & Firefly), Team Bad (Cyclops, Jack-in-the-Box & Queen Cobra), and Team Cuddly (Space Bunny, Baby Mammoth & Miss Teddy), which we will be updating throughout the season:

