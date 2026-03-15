Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: scarpetta, The Mentalist

The Mentalist: Righetti Reflects on Series, Yeoman & Kang Memories

Amanda Righetti (Scarpetta) spoke with us about her run on The Mentalist, sharing memories about co-stars Tim Kang and Owain Yeoman.

Article Summary Amanda Righetti reflects on playing Grace Van Pelt in the iconic CBS series The Mentalist.

Righetti shares fun memories and behind-the-scenes stories with co-stars Tim Kang and Owain Yeoman.

The trio's off-screen friendship led to hilarious moments, dubbing themselves "The Three Musketeers."

Righetti discusses reuniting with Kang and Yeoman for their podcast, The TV Police.

It seems like a lifetime ago, but it almost seemed like yesterday when Amanda Righetti played special agent Grace Van Pelt for the fictional California Bureau of Investigation on the CBS procedural series The Mentalist. The series stars Simon Baker (who co-stars with Righetti but never shares the screen with her in the Prime Video series Scarpetta) as Patrick Jane, an independent consultant for the CBI and former con-man-turned-psychic, often relying on his cold reading, hypnosis, pickpocketing, and intuition to help with their investigations. Created by Bruno Heller (Gotham), the series ran for 151 episodes across seven seasons (2008-2015). While promoting the Liz Sarnoff-created series, Righetti spoke to Bleeding Cool about reuniting with castmates Tim Kang, who played Kimball Cho, and Owain Yeoman, who played Wayne Rigsby, Grace's husband on the series, for their podcast The TV Police, and about the bond they shared.

The Mentalist Star Amanda Righetti on Why Grace, Kimball, and Owain Were "The Three Musketeers" of the Series

What is your fondest memory working on The Mentalist and the legacy you had on the show as Grace?

It was such a long-running show, and we had so many great memories on that show. It's funny, I've done a couple of episodes of the podcast with Owain and Tim, who host The TV Police, and to be able to take a walk down memory lane was really fun. There's one that stands out where I don't know how we got to it, but somehow Owain started making jokes about his character name (Wayne Rigsby) and came up with a song about Grange Rigglesworth, so it was like this weird nickname that suddenly Rigsby had that was nowhere in the show. It was just like a behind-the-scenes sort of funny thing, and I feel like Owen, Tim, and I were kind of like The Three Musketeers of the show because when we were in the office, it was always just jokes galore.

The Mentalist, which also stars Robin Tunney, Rockmond Dunbar, Emily Swallow, Joe Adler, and Josie Loren, is available to stream on Hulu.

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