Best Medicine Teaser Previews FOX's Remake of UK's "Doc Martin"

Set for January, Josh Charles stars as an ornery doctor returning to a small town in FOX's Best Medicine, a remake of ITV's series Doc Martin.

Fox has released the trailer for its upcoming comedy-drama series, Best Medicine, a US remake of the ITV hit series Doc Martin, which ran from 2004 to 2022 and made Martin Clunes a household name in the UK. The upcoming Fox series features Josh Charles in the leading role, although the trailer indicates that the pilot episode will already be playing up the "Doc Martin" joke that the character Dr. Martin Best hates so much. Why the remake isn't simply called 'Doc Martin' is beyond us. Perhaps the US producers don't want people confusing it with the British original, which was, after all, a hit that lasted over ten years. So then, Best Medicine (geddit? Geddit?), it is!

In Best Medicine, Josh Charles plays Dr. Martin Best, a brilliant surgeon who abruptly leaves his illustrious career in Boston to become the general practitioner in a quaint East Coast fishing village where he spent summers as a child. Unfortunately, Martin's blunt and borderline rude bedside manner rubs the quirky, needy locals the wrong way, and he quickly alienates the town, even though he's all they've got. What the locals don't know is that Martin's terse demeanor masks a debilitating new phobia and deep-seated psychological issues that prevent him from experiencing true intimacy with anyone. So, there's his series-long character arc: to learn to open up, become a member of the community, and become a nicer person. Who could have predicted that?

The cast includes Abigail Spencer as school teacher Louisa Gavin (love interest alert!); Annie Potts as Martin's aunt, Joan; Cree as Martin's assistant, Elaine Denton, and Josh Segarra as sheriff Mark Mylow. Martin Clunes, the original Doc Martin himself, will guest-star as Martin's father, Dr. Robert Best, no doubt to make him miserable until they have some kind of reconciliation.

Best Medicine is set to premiere on Fox in January 2026. Meanwhile, here's a trailer for the original Doc Martin.

