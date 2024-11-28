Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Purina, thanksgiving, the national dog show

The National Dog Show Crowns Vito the Pug as 2024 Best in Show (VIDEO)

Toy Group winner Vito the Pug was named Best in Show during NBC's broadcast of The 2024 National Dog Show. Here's a look at what went down...

It began with 1,940 dogs representing 205 breeds and ended with a pud named Vito. Earlier today, the Kennel Club of Philadelphia and the American Kennel Club (AKC) crowned their 2024 National Dog Show champions during their NBC broadcast. After proving victorious in the Toy Group (which included 24 breeds), Vito the Pug took on the other six group winners and walked away with Best in Show. In addition, the Welsh Terrier named Verde (winner of the Terrier Group) was named Reserve Best in Show. Here's a look at what went down earlier today, with Vito's victory showcased in the clip above and a look at the group judging waiting below.

2024 National Dog Show Best in Show Results

Along with a look at Vito the Pug's journey from Toy Group winner to Best in Show, here's a chance to check out how the judging went with all seven groups in the recap videos below:

Toy Group Winner: Vito the Pug (Best in Show)

Terrier Group Winner: Verde the Welsh Terrier (Reserve Best in Show)

Herding Group Winner: Rupert the Berger Picard

Hound Group Winner: The Zit the Ibizan Hound

Non-Sporting Group Winner: JJ the Lhasa Apso

Sporting Group: Houston the Clumber Spaniel

Working Group: Monty the Giant Schnauzer

The National Dog Show 2024: What You Need to Know

This year, there are 1,940 dogs representing 205 breeds in competition. This year, the Lancashire Heeler has joined the lineup as a new breed under the Herding Group and is known for being a hardworking, affectionate pet with an infectious smile. As for what the judges will be looking for, their role to to determine how closely they adhere to what's defined as "perfect" by the breed's official standard – including appearance, temperament, and build.

HOW DOES THE NATIONAL DOG SHOW WORK? The AKC recognizes 212 breeds and varieties of dogs (though every single one may not be represented at the National Dog Show year to year). In the first round, dogs of the same breed will compete against each other based on how the dog fits the breed standards. The winner, named "Best in Breed," will represent their breed at the group level.

The AKC categorizes every breed into seven groups (sporting, hound, working, terrier, toy, non-sporting, and herding). At the group level, dogs are not judged against each other but rather against how well they fit their breed standards.

Each group winner, named "First in Breed," will go on to compete in the final round for the coveted "Best in Show," where they will be judged on how well they fit the breed standard against other group winners.

WHAT'S THE "BEST IN SHOW" PRIZE? That would be a "Best in Show" ribbon and $20,000.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!