The Night Manager: BBC, Prime Video Tap Tom Hiddleston for 2 Seasons

Tom Hiddleston will return for two more seasons of BBC & Prime Video's The Night Manager, the series adapted from John le Carré's works.

The Night Manager, which adapted the John le Carré novel and gave Tom Hiddleston his biggest role outside of Loki, will be returning with two new seasons from the BBC and Prime Video. Production is due to begin later this year. The Night Manager will be produced by The Ink Factory in association with Character 7, Demarest Films, and 127 Wall, and in co-production with Spanish partner Nostromo Pictures.

The Night Manager will pick up with Jonathan Pine eight years after the explosive finale of season one and will be a new story since the previous miniseries adapted the book quite faithfully. and is one of the rare le Carré novels to have a happy ending, or as close to one anyway – the hero didn't die!

The Night Manager will once again be written by series creator David Farr. BAFTA winner Georgi Banks-Davies (I Hate Suzie, Paper Girls) is attached to direct all six episodes of series two. Stephen Garrett will return to lead the production of the series. Hugh Laurie will be an executive producer on the upcoming series, though there is no news of whether he will be returning as the baddie.

The first series of The Night Manager won multiple BAFTAs, Emmy Awards, and Golden Globes – including Best Actor for Tom Hiddleston. Commissioned by the BBC in the UK, it was watched by more than 10 million viewers, making it one of 2016's most-watched TV shows.

Hiddleston said, "The first series of The Night Manager was one of the most creatively fulfilling projects I have ever worked on. The depth, range, and complexity of Jonathan Pine was, and remains, a thrilling prospect. I'm so looking forward to reuniting with Simon and Stephen Cornwell, David Farr and Stephen Garrett, and to working with Georgi Banks-Davies to tell the next chapter of our story. I can't wait."

David Farr said, "John le Carré's work has long been an inspiration to me, and working closely with him on Season 1 was an honour and a pleasure. I did not tread lightly into extending The Night Manager beyond the original book, but an idea came to me a couple of years ago which felt truthful to that unique world of dark corners and shady identities. No one marries the suspense of espionage with a deep exploration of the human soul quite like le Carré. I hope that, in some way, we can pay homage to his uneasy genius in this new exploration. I am thrilled to be working again with Tom Hiddleston, Stephen Garrett, and The Ink Factory team and to be welcoming the brilliant director Georgi Banks-Davies into our ranks."

Simon Cornwell and Stephen Cornwell, co-CEOs and Founders at The Ink Factory, added, "The Night Manager's original series was a landmark moment for the golden era of television – uniting on-screen and behind-the-camera talent at the top of their game – and an audience reception which was beyond our wildest imagining. We are thrilled to be reuniting with David, Stephen Garrett, and the inimitable Tom to continue the journey of The Night Manager with the BBC and Amazon. Revisiting the story of Pine also means going beyond the events of John le Carré's original work: that is a decision we have not taken lightly, but his compelling characters and the vision David has for their next chapter were irresistible."

Charlotte Moore, BBC Chief Content Officer, said, "After years of fervent speculation, I'm incredibly excited to confirm that The Night Manager is returning to the BBC for two more series. The multi-award-winning show was lauded by audiences and critics and catapulted British drama onto the global stage in 2016. Glamorous and sophisticated, it had the nation hooked. Bold storytelling and a stellar lineup in front of and behind the camera made it unmissable viewing, and the scale and ambition behind the new season will take it to even greater heights."

Vernon Sanders, Head of Television, Amazon MGM Studios, shared, "We are elated to bring additional seasons of The Night Manager to our Prime Video customers. The combination of terrific source material, the wonderful team at The Ink Factory, a great writer in David Farr, an award-winning director in Georgi Banks-Davies, as well as the talented cast truly make the series the full package. We're excited to be back in business with the BBC and look forward to continuing the show's journey with The Night Manager team."

Series one of The Night Manager is streaming on BBC iPlayer in the UK and on Prime Video globally.

