Tom Hiddleston Wouldn't Mind Seeing Loki Take On Daredevil, Wolverine

Tom Hiddleston wouldn't mind seeing Loki take on Charlie Cox's Daredevil and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in Marvel Studios' MCU.

It turns out Tom Hiddleston isn't quite ready to close the door on Loki just yet, even when his Disney+ series of the same name had a pretty definitive ending after two seasons that saw the God of Trickery become the guardian of the multiverse looking after the timeline threads finally taking his throne as he was destined. When approached by Variety during the Disney+ & Hulu release event, the actor was approached on who he wants Loki to go head-to-head with.

Tom Hiddleston's Two Dream Confrontations for Loki

"Oh, my goodness. Gosh, I don't know. I mean, now there are all these new…the X-Men are back in it, right? I mean, Wolverine's in it. My friend Charlie Cox and he's got his show 'Daredevil [Born Again]' coming up. I love Charlie to bits. We did a play together on Broadway years ago," Hiddleston said. After the conversation steers back to Wolverine, "I think Wolverine was in the original Avengers as far as I remember so there's some comic book history there. I have to dig my comic books out and see to see what the storylines are."

Hugh Jackman, who's been playing the role of Logan/Wolverine has been playing the role since he was cast in the 20th Century Studios X-Men franchise in 2000, will reprise the role in 2024's upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine, marking both his and co-star Ryan Reynolds' MCU debut. Whether we see a surprise cameo from Hiddleston remains to be seen since the Time Variance Authority, which was established in the Hiddleston-starred Disney+ series, serves as a focal point for the Shawn Levy film. Cox originally played Matt Murdock/Daredevil in the 2015 Netflix series Daredevil, which ran for three seasons. When the deal with Marvel expired, Marvel Studios reintegrated his and Vincent D'Onofrio's (Kingpin) characters into the MCU, with the latest being the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again that also brings back holdovers Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Hensen, Jon Bernthal, and Wilson Bethel.

