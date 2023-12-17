Posted in: Anime, Netflix, Preview, TV | Tagged: netflix, one piece, teaser, the one piece

The One Piece: Netflix, WIT Studio Teaming Up for New Anime Adapt

Netflix and WIT Studio are in production on The One Piece, a new anime adaptation of storyteller Eiichiro Oda's beloved classic manga.

Netflix is making it clear that it wants One Piece fans to have a home at the streaming service. With work on the second season of the live-action adaptation back underway, Netflix announced earlier today that it's teaming with the renowned WIT Studio (Spy x Family, Attack on Titan Season 1-3) on a new anime adaptation of storyteller Eiichiro Oda's beloved classic manga. The news broke during the second day of Jump Festa 2024, with The One Piece beginning its on-screen adventures with the iconic East Blue Saga. In collaboration with The One Piece production committee (consisting of representatives from Shueisha, Fuji Television Network, and Toei Animation Co.), the currently-in-production series will stream worldwide exclusively on Netflix.

In a joint statement, the committee expressed their enthusiasm for this groundbreaking project, which will be distinct from the TV anime series that has captivated audiences for over 25 years. With The One Piece, the committee aims to provide viewers with a fresh yet familiar experience, utilizing cutting-edge visual technology to reimagine Luffy's adventures through the beloved East Blue saga. Now, here's a look at the official announcement video that was released offering more details:

Netflix's One Piece: What You Need to Know…

Netflix's One Piece stars Iñaki Godoy (Who Killed Sara?) as Monkey D. Luffy, Peter Gadiot (Yellowjackets) as Shanks, Mackenyu (Ruroni Kenshin: Final Chapter) as Rornoa Zoro, Emily Rudd (Fear Street) as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson (All Rise) as Usopp, Taz Skylar (Boiling Point) as Sanji, Morgan Davies (The Evil Dead) as Koby, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (The Sex Lives of College Girls) as Alvida, Aidan Scott (Action Point) as Helmeppo, Jeff Ward (Hacks) as Buggy, McKinley Belcher III (Ozark) as Arlong, Vincent Regan (Troy) as Garp, Langley Kirkwood as Captain Morgan, Celeste Loots as Kaya, Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore, Craig Fairbrass as Chef Zeff, Steven Ward as Mihawk, and Chioma Umeala as Nojiko. Now here's a look back at the behind-the-scenes featurette showcasing just how massive of production the live-action series take on One Piece has become (including some amazing looking examples of how the concept art is coming to life):

The streamer's 8-episode series highlights the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew as they explore a fantastical world of endless oceans and exotic islands in search of the world's ultimate treasure known as "One Piece" to become the next Pirate King. Steven Maeda (Lost, The X-Files) serves as writer, showrunner & executive producer, with Matt Owens (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Marvel's Luke Cage) also writing as well as producing. Oda serves as an executive producer alongside Tomorrow Studios' Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements (with Netflix and Tomorrow Studios co-producing).

