The Orville: Gaffer Tape Creates Telenovela Moment; Art of the Tease

For fans of Hulu & Seth MacFarlane's The Orville, finding yourselves now living in the same year that the series is returning is a small but very important victory. Because we're now only slightly more than two months away until the third season (The Orville: New Horizons) takes flight, post-production work is rolling at a fever's pitch and we should start seeing updates a bit more frequently moving forward. Thankfully, fans always have co-producer, editor, & Season 3 actor Tom Costantino to depend on for a semi-regular show fix. And after a very cool holiday giveaway of some props used on camera, a new year brings some quality Orville content.

In the first post, we see what a little gaffer tape fun can bring to the Fox studio lot (and yes, we did laugh because the first image looked like MacFarlane was starring in a telenovela version of The Orville. Following that, we have a post that truly demonstrates "The Art of the Tease." As many fans have pointed out, Costantino has practiced the art of the non-preview preview. Meaning that we get an update on how things are going and quite often with a familiar face, but good luck finding anything no matter how much you enlarge the image (and now we can't help thinking about Mel Brooks's High Anxiety). That said, we love these behind-the-scenes looks so please keep them coming:

Set to launch on March 10, 2022, The Orville fans were treated to a look at Capt. Ed Mercer (MacFarlane), Cmdr. Kelly Grayson (Adrianne Palicki), Lt. Gordon Malloy (Scott Grimes), and Admiral Halsey (Victor Garber) in their welcome return. But that wasn't all, with looks at the season's newbies like new series regular Anne Winters (13 Reasons Why, Tyrant) aka Ensign Charly Burke, as well as Bruce Boxleitner (Babylon 5) and the late Lisa Banes (Royal Pains, Nashville) guest-starring as President Alcuzan & Senator Balask.

The upcoming season also stars Penny Johnson Jerald (as Dr. Claire Finn), Peter Macon (as Lt. Cmdr. Bortus), J. Lee (as Lt. Cmdr. John LaMarr), Mark Jackson (Isaac), Chad L. Coleman (Klyden), and Jessica Szohr (Lt. Talla Keyali). In addition, the late Norm Macdonald will be heard once again as the Gelatin lieutenant Yaphit, with Eliza Taylor (The 100) onboard to guest-star (with no additional details released). With a new home & new missions, here's a look back at the teaser for Hulu's The Orville: New Horizons, set to land on viewers' streaming screens on March 10, 2022:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Orville: New Horizons I Date Announcement I Hulu (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=heMcSXRXm5Q)

At Hulu's Television Critics Association session in August, Jordan Helman, head of scripted originals, revealed that he's seen cuts of the third season. And while there isn't a premiere date to announce yet, Helman is hopeful that the wait won't be much longer- and from what he's seen, it sounds like the wait will be worth it. "The past year and a half has been complicated for a variety of levels as it pertains to production. I can't share a launch date, but we're really excited about what we've seen thus far," Helman told Deadline Hollywood earlier (while also confirming that MacFarlane and Jon Cassar would be directing episodes). As for where the future of the popular sci-fi series may go from here, Helman is keeping all options on the table as the "future of the show remains an open conversation and there have been no conversations otherwise." In fact, Helman sees the third season as having the potential the grow the series' fanbase even further. "I believe the fans of the show that are coming to us from Fox will be deeply excited and satiated. I also think for new fans that maybe didn't experience it, it will feel new to them," he explained.