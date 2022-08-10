The Orville on Disney+: Seth MacFarlane Clarifies Missing Ep Matter

So for fans of Seth MacFarlane's The Orville, today is a special day on two fronts. First, the popular sci-fi series now has a streaming home not just on Hulu but also on Disney+ (yup, all three seasons). Second, with the decision on a fourth season still up in the air, having the series streaming on both services is a great way to get "The Mouse's" attention so that it's crystal clear just how large and devoted of a fanbase the series has. But before folks start heading over to Disney+, notice that there's one episode missing & start throwing out conspiracy theories? MacFarlane wants everyone to know that he's aware of it, that there's nothing nefarious about it, and it should all be cleaned up "by Friday at the absolute latest."

"Almost all of ['The Orville'] is now available on [Disney+]," MacFarlane wrote in his tweet. "Due to some bizarre, head-scratchy technical glitch, apparently the season 3 finale, "Future Unknown", is not yet available, however, I'm told it will be up by Friday at the absolute latest. Thanks for your patience." Here's a look at MacFarlane's tweet clarifying the matter of the currently missing Season 3 finale episode, followed by a look back at the August 2, 2022, edition of the "BCTV Daily Dispatch," where we make the case for further adventures:

Almost all of @TheOrville is now available on @disneyplus — Due to some bizarre, head-scratchy technical glitch, apparently the season 3 finale, "Future Unknown", is not yet available, however I'm told it will be up by Friday at the absolute latest. Thanks for your patience. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) August 10, 2022 Show Full Tweet

"The Orville" Deserves Season 4… Is This Still A Question? Look, I find myself in a very unique position when it comes to The Orville. About a week or so before the third season, I binged the first season & I loved it. Like, seriously fell in love with it. But I wasn't able to binge the second season before the third hit, which meant that I knew the first season and was actively reading & copy-editing our reviewer's coverage of "New Horizons," which meant that I also knew what was going on this season. So with that said and with the understanding that I still need to knock out Season 2, it's been a long time since I've seen a series show that much growth within the span of soon-to-be three seasons. Seriously, if the first season was that strong and the current season is firing all engines, it's safe for me to assume that the "bridge" season will also impress.

While I know the folks might be sick of the "Star Trek" comparisons, in this instance? It's more about how they contrast in that I can appreciate both for two very different reasons. With the "Star Trek" universe, I feel like I'm watching a grand ideal of what the future and humanity can be. Essentially, hopes, aspirations, and dreams are portrayed against a backdrop that's a promise of a better tomorrow. But with The Orville, I feel like I'm being presented with the same hopes, aspirations, and dreams, but in a way that breaks it down to our day-to-day lives. While "Star Trek" is about the future, The Orville is about the "beautiful disaster" process that allows us to make it to that future and the hardships, sacrifices & tough choices that are necessary along the way. Throw into that mix a third season that makes every episode look & feel like a mini-movie, an ensemble cast on par with any going in television right now, and writing that stays with you well past the final credits, and it should be a no-brainer. The Orville has earned and deserves a fourth season, Hulu. There are still far too many "new horizons" for the crew to discover.