The Orville Seasons 1-3 Coming to Disney+; Too Soon for Season 4 News

Hulu and Emmy Award-winning executive producer & creator Seth MacFarlane's The Orville: New Horizons made its way to the third day of San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2022 with a full crew. We're talking cast members Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, Jessica Szohr, J Lee, Anne Winters, Mark Jackson, and Chad L. Coleman. And that's not all, because executive producers David A. Goodman and Brannon Braga and co-producer Tom Constantino were also on hand to talk all things "The Orville" and offer a preview of what's ahead with an upcoming Season 3 episode.

But the two biggest news breaks that came from the panel were the announcement that the first three seasons will be coming to Disney+ next month. As for a fourth season, MacFarlane says it's still too soon and will depend upon the viewers and how well the previous seasons (especially "New Horizons") do from now until decision time.

Now here's a look behind the scenes at what S04E07 "From Unknown Graves" had to offer:

When it comes to teasers, MacFarlane addressed the difficult balancing act of figuring out how much to put out there in a promo or teaser. "Tom Costantino puts these teasers together every week. The challenge really is how much to give away. Look, I'm somebody who watches a show and wants to know nothing about what I'm about to see. If I watch something like 'Severance' or 'The Handmaid's Tale' or any of the shows that I watch, I don't want to know a thing about what's going to happen next week. I don't want to read an episode summary. I don't want to see a trailer. I want to be completely surprised. And so I tend to employ that a little bit when we decide what we're going to give away. This was a tough one because we really didn't want to give away anything about Topa. We wanted people to come in completely surprised. We just felt that the viewing experience would be the most fulfilling and most satisfying if it was a complete surprise," MacFarlane explained.

"I don't know whether that was the right move or not. Maybe we teased people into thinking they were getting Temple of Doom, but that was what we did. And it is tricky because you want to give them something to show up for, but at the same time, you want to make them… Look, we're going through it right now. I'm looking at the trailer for next week's show and trying to decide how much we want to give away, and are we withholding too much, or are we withholding too little?

Earlier this year, The Orville fans were treated to an early look at Capt. Ed Mercer (MacFarlane), Cmdr. Kelly Grayson (Adrianne Palicki), Lt. Gordon Malloy (Scott Grimes), and Admiral Halsey (Victor Garber) in their welcome return. But that wasn't all, with looks at the season's newest cast member Anne Winters as well as Bruce Boxleitner (Babylon 5) and the late Lisa Banes (Royal Pains, Nashville) guest-starring as President Alcuzan & Senator Balask. The season also stars Penny Johnson Jerald (as Dr. Claire Finn), Peter Macon (as Lt. Cmdr. Bortus), J. Lee (as Lt. Cmdr. John LaMarr), Mark Jackson (Isaac), Chad L. Coleman (Klyden), and Jessica Szohr (Lt. Talla Keyali). In addition, the late Norm Macdonald will be heard once again as the Gelatin lieutenant Yaphit, with Eliza Taylor (The 100) guest-starring.