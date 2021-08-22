The Orville & Star Trek Unite! Seth MacFarlane's Message to Jeopardy!

With the passing of television legend Alex Trebek, millions knew that the process of finding someone to replace him as host of Jeopardy! was going to be a heartbreakingly difficult one. We're not sure anyone was expecting it to become the raging clusterf**k it's now become. EP Mike Richards was hired as the permanent host of the daily edition (while The Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik will host special and primetime editions), only for him to step down from the position after his past involvement in a number of lawsuits during his time with The Price Is Right resurfaced, offensive and prejudicial comments he made while hosting a podcast from 2013-2014 were reported, and the Anti-Defamation League called for an investigation.

So currently, the game show is without a host… though if you asked more than a few folks online, they would tell you that the long-running game show has had a host right in front of them the entire time: Star Trek: The Next Generation and Reading Rainbow star LeVar Burton. Burton's guest-hosting performance was different and refreshing (and from what's being reported, pulled off under some questionable conditions that other guest hosts didn't have to face). So while millions wait for Sony TV to stop shooting itself in the foot and stop rescuing sh***y decisions from the mouth of common sense, The Orville creator Seth MacFarlane is taking a break from a post-Season 3 wrap breather to bridge the two universes together for a common good: "Jesus H. Trebek, hire [LeVar Burton]".

Here's a look at MacFarlane's tweet, where he keeps direct and to-the-point, speaking on behalf of millions out there (us included):

Here's a look back at MacFarlane's post from earlier this month confirming The Orville Season 3 had wrapped filming:

Meanwhile, editor & co-producer (and soon-to-be series star) Tom Costantino keeps it nice and simple (and also confirms Jon Cassar is directing Episode 310), going the clapperboard route one last time:

"The past year and a half has been complicated for a variety of levels as it pertains to production. I can't share a launch date, but we're really excited about what we've seen thus far," Jordan Helman, head of scripted originals for Hulu, told Deadline Hollywood (while confirming MacFarlane and Cassar would direct episodes). As for where the future of the popular sci-fi series may go from here, Helman is keeping all options on the table as the "future of the show remains an open conversation and there have been no conversations otherwise." In fact, Helman sees the third season as having the potential the grow the series' fanbase even further. "I believe the fans of the show that are coming to us from Fox will be deeply excited and satiated. I also think for new fans that maybe didn't experience it, it will feel new to them," he explained.

