The Paloni Show! Halloween Special! Justin Roiland Project Hits Hulu

It looks like Hulu will be coming through again for animation mastermind Justin Roiland and this time, it will be The Paloni Show! Halloween Special! The Paloni Family Comedy Show Show was initially pitched back in 2009 to Fox to be an off-the-rails pilot full of family hijinks and screwball variety acts but failed to make the cut to be part of their "Animation Domination" block. Hulu's become a second home of sorts for Roiland since it not only streams episodes of Rick & Morty but is also the exclusive home of Solar Opposites.

The Paloni Show! finding a new home at Hulu is ironic considering the bulk of Fox-related programming it carries. Slated for release on October 17th, The Halloween Special! follows the misadventures of Leroy, Reggie, and Cheruce Paloni as they host spooky shorts from a group of up-and-coming animators. Roiland voices Leroy, the oldest sibling in the family who is an optimistic, hard-working guy whose dream is to make and host his own variety show. Zach Hadel (Smiling Friends) plays Reggie, the short-fused, fast-talking little brother of Leroy who has a tendency to let his temper get in the way of doing his job as a host.

Pamela Adlon (Better Things) is Cheruce, the alienated middle child who has her own ideas for how the special should have gone. She's bitter and holds a grudge against her brothers for not embracing her ideas. Rounding out the main cast is Vatche Panos, who voices Little Long Legs; and Kari Wahlgren, who plays Aunt Stephanie, the Paloni's selfish and gullible aunt who feels that motherhood has robbed her of her best years. The special is close to what Roiland originally conceived for The Paloni Family Comedy show, which featured Leroy, Grandpa Jo, and Leroy's younger brother Marty hosting a variety show from their living room. The Halloween Special is executive produced by Roiland and Ben Bayouth and comes from 20th Television Animation. | Deadline Hollywood