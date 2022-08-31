Rick and Morty "Wormageddon" Location 11 Goes UK; Location 12 Later

As the sixth season premiere of the Emmy Award-winning Adult Swim animated series inches closer, there's still the matter of Dan Harmon & Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty "Wormageddon" (rules, details, etc., are here) for us to get through (or survive). So here's where the fighting's taking place: Mexico City, Malibu, California; The Netherlands, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Atlanta, Georgia; Cape Town, Toronto, Brazil, Australia, and Chicago, Illinois. That brings us to the 11th battlefront location and no clue this time as we have a direct location reveal. But there may be more later, with the website's location countdown clock set for something to be revealed later today.

At 51.554195, -0.107236, our 11th battlefront location takes us to London's Emirates Stadium, where Meeseeks is kicking serious worm ass…

At 41.8805° N, 87.6558° W, Rick & the President are taking the fight to the worms at our tenth battlefront location, the WNDR Museum in Chicago, Illinois (followed by today's hero/winner who made it in time to help save the day). :

At 33.8586° S, 151.2148° E, our ninth battlefront location is The Royal Botanical Gardens in Sydney, Australia, where Birdperson and Berserker Squanchy lay the smackdown on some nasty worms:

At 23.3715° S, 44.9503° W, we're finding ourselves at Praia do Léo in Brazil, where The King of the Ocean lies erect with the satisfaction of a job well done at our eighth global battlefront location:

At 43.670278° N, 79.39° W, we're joining Goldenfold & Jaguar at the seventh location, Lower Bay Station in Toronto, as they lay a tag-team smackdown on the big bad:

Located at 34.1087° S, 18.4702° E, we find Tiny Rick enjoying some ice cream at our sixth location, the Muizenberg Beach Huts in Cape Town for our sixth battlefront location- take a look:

At 33.7573° N, 84.3963° W, we find ourselves at the fifth location: State Farm Arena, where Jake from State Farm(?!?), Glootie, and the Smiths' neighbor Gene (who might also be interested in starting up a new app… or maybe that was his car and that's why Jake's there? Aside from the arena?) take on a big bad in Atlanta, Georgia:

At 40.4536° N, 80.017°W, we headed to our fourth battlefront location: 1100 Galveston Ave in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Mr. Poopybutthole's apartment, where he's going one-on-one with one particularly nasty worm:

At 52.0266° N, 4.5615° E, we're finding Jerry being Jerry at the third location, Tweemanspolder Nr. 2 in The Netherlands (and yet, Jerry will find some way to accidentally kill it with his "luck"):

For the second location, 34.0333° N, 118.7573° W led to Rick sitting upon his porcelain throne in Malibu, California:

Checking in with 19.34938º N, 99.17101º W, we have Beth and The Vindicators' Supernova at Casa de Cultura Reyes Heroles, Coyoacán, in Mexico City, fighting the good fight at our first global battlefront. And with the battle for the fate of the world underway, there are 14 total locations to be revealed. Now here's a look back at how it all began:

And here's a look at the next chapter in our saga, as Rick dons a mech suit for a "Green Hydrogen Battle." Now, this is where it gets interesting because it sends you to a site at the end (here) that explores the benefits of Green Hydrogen (and gives you a chance to check out the blueprints for Rick's mech suit):

Hitting our screens on September 4th, here's a look at the official trailer for the sixth season of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty:

Pick up where we left them, worse for wear and down on their luck. Will they manage to bounce back for more adventures? Or will they get swept up in an ocean of piss! Who knows?! Piss! Family! Intrigue! A bunch of dinosaurs! More piss! Another can't miss season of your favourite show.