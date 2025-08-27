Posted in: Peacock, Preview, TV | Tagged: The Paper

The Paper Co-Creator on How Spinoff Series Differs From "The Office"

The Paper co-creator Greg Daniels on his arduous path to revisiting "The Office" universe, what makes the two series so different, and more.

Article Summary The Paper revisits The Office universe, focusing on a struggling Ohio newspaper and its quirky staff

Greg Daniels returns, explaining why he and Michael Koman created a new path separate from Dunder Mifflin

Series contrasts mundane office life with the high-stakes challenge of reviving local journalism

Oscar Nuñez reprises his role, joining Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore in a fresh workplace dynamic

The premise of The Paper isn't as outdated as many might think these days. As many outlets, particularly on the print side, struggle to stay relevant, the Greg Daniels and Michael Koman-created spinoff of The Office looks to rebuild that hope through its cast, led by Domhnall Gleeson, who plays Ned Sampson, a master paper salesman-turned-editor-in-chief of the Ohio-based The Toledo Truth Teller. The Peacock series holds on to its paper-based roots initially at Dunder Mifflin Paper Company in Scranton, PA, before the narrative shifts to a different company that leads to the Truth Teller. Daniels spoke to Entertainment Weekly on the inspiration behind The Paper and where he and Koman wanted to go to differentiate from the original NBC series counterpart.

The Paper Creator on Forging a New Path at The Toledo Truth Teller

As Ned arrives, he meets managing editor Esmerelda Grand (Sabrina Impacciatore), who is fine with the newspaper's status quo while overseeing the outlet's online presence at TTT Online. Assembling his ragtag staff that includes Ned's most experienced reporter, Mare (Chelsea Frei), Nicole (Ramona Young), Detrick (Melvin Gregg), Adelola (Gbemisola Ikumelo), Adam (Alex Edelman), and Oscar (Oscar Nuñez), reprising his The Office role). Ned has the Herculean task of working with a diminished, inexperienced staff and a tight budget while trying to restore locals' faith in area journalism.

"I was very reluctant to open up the world of ['The Office'] again," Daniels said. "It was such a magical lightning-in-a-bottle kind of experience. It didn't feel like we needed to say more about the characters." He noted after "a lot of thinking about it," he wanted to return to the "bones of an idea" he pitched a while ago, "to keep the rights alive."

Daniels contrasts The Paper to The Office, "[Dunder Mifflin] was so much about people trying to have a decent life and not get too bummed out at a very boring job," he said, whereas at The Truth Teller, "The boss is actually inspirational to the staff, and they get on board with this super low percentage of winning." The process was a rocky one, with Daniels admitting he tapped Koman, knowing the series' instability.

"I had so many opportunities to back out built into the contract," Daniels says. "I certainly would never do something in this world if I didn't think it was going to be great." With Koman added, "I was well warned when I started." For more on Daniels' contrasts, Oscar's changes compared to his Dunder Mifflin peers, his creative input to The Truth Teller, Nuñez comparing Oscar's bosses, Impacciatore's initial insecurity as Esmerelda, more comments from the cast, and more, you can check out the entire story. Season one of The Paper, which also stars Tim Key, premieres September 4th on Peacock.

