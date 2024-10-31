Posted in: HBO, Movies, TV | Tagged: the batman, The Penguin

The Penguin Episode 7 Trailer, Preview Images: Advantage Sofia

Check out the trailer and images for Showrunner Lauren LeFranc's Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti-starring The Penguin Episode 7: "Top Hat."

We are down to our final two chapters of DC Studios, Showrunner Lauren LeFranc, and EPs Matt Reeves and Dylan Clark's Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti-starring The Penguin, and we think it's safe to say that Sofia (Milioti) plans on forcing a confrontation with Oz (Farrell). Based on that crowbar, it looks like she plans on making things painfully personal. That brings us to the episode images and promo trailer that was released for "Top Hat," as Oz struggles to protect his personal and professional lives while Sofia realizes that the revelations are far from over…

"I can tell you this: we would love to be able to do more. But I can also say that we are already talking to HBO about [more]," Reeves shared during a recent interview with The Wrap. "The opportunity of being able to then, on HBO, go and explore characters that wouldn't be able to have that kind of real estate creatively, as we were able to do with Oz, that is something that we are talking to HBO about. They're very excited about that idea. That's something that we really, really hope we're going to be able to do," he continued before adding, "We've got 'The Batman.' We've got 'The Penguin.' And who knows what's next."

Here's a look at what's ahead with the episode trailer for S01E07: "Top Hat" (directed by Kevin Bray and written by Vladimir Cvetko), followed by a deep dive into what "Gold Summit" had to offer:

The Penguin: A Preview of "The Batman" Spinoff

"We're in Oz's world," LeFranc shared during an interview with EW ahead of SDCC 2024. "We're living in the underbelly of the city. Oz is a mover and a shaker. He can't always be trusted. He's very smart and very methodical, but he's also extremely impulsive. You can't predict what he's going to do." With the spinoff series set one week after the events of the Robert Pattinson-starring The Batman, the connections between the feature film and streaming series are pretty clear. But LeFranc notes that the series will also serve as a lead-in to the second film (expected in 2026). "We are the bridge between the two films. We're going almost directly into the second film Matt has planned," LeFranc added.

For Reeves, the vision of expanding "The Batman" universe came during writing on the film. "As we were writing the movie [The Batman], I was like, 'Hey, you know what? I think there are some cool shows that we could do. It was actually why I wanted to make our deal at Warner Bros." In fact, Reeves notes in the interview that some elements from the original Gotham PD project made their way into The Penguin – and the team isn't done yet. "There's another television exploration we're going to do," Clark revealed. "We're looking at this entire world as it relates to who Batman is — the antagonists around them, all the crime that has to be navigated in the city — and trying to figure out where are the areas that are best to explore."

The HBO Original series stars Farrell as Oz Cobb (aka "The Penguin"), along with Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O'Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush) and Mark Strong (Carmine Falcone).

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell & Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner; Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes; and Bill Carraro. Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the streaming series is produced by Reeves' 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. 6th & Idaho's Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer, and Rafi Crohn is co-executive producer.

