Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Elsbeth

Elsbeth S03E17: "High Class Problems" Preview: A Mind for Murder?

Here's our preview for CBS's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth S03E17: "High Class Problems," and a look at what's still to come this season.

Article Summary Elsbeth S03E17 “High Class Problems” sends Elsbeth after a wealth therapist tied to a billionaire heir’s deadly crash.

CBS’s Elsbeth preview includes the official synopsis, guest star details, and multiple sneak peeks for tonight’s case.

Early Elsbeth Season 3 teases reveal S03E18 “Murder from Scratch” and S03E19 “Catch and Kill” mysteries.

The Elsbeth Season 3 finale, “That’s All,” promises a minor royal’s death, cabaret intrigue, and murder at a famed hotel.

CBS, EPs Robert King & Michelle King, and Showrunner Jonathan Tolins's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth has a whole lot going on between now and the season finale – and we have what you need to be prepared. First up, we have an official overview, image gallery, and slew of sneak peeks for tonight's case, S03E17: "High Class Problems," guest-starring Constance Wu as a wealth therapist with a mind for murder. Following that, we have early looks at S03E18: "Murder from Scratch," S03E19: "Catch and Kill," and S03E20: "That's All" – and that's all waiting for you below:

Elsbeth S03E17 – S03E19, Season 3 Finale Previews

Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 17: "High Class Problems" – After a billionaire's son dies in a motorcycle crash, Elsbeth investigates a wealth therapist (Constance Wu) whose knowledge of her patients' secrets led to murder. Written by Sarah Beckett & Bryan Golubuff and directed by Stephen Surjik.

Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 18: "Murder from Scratch" – When an ambitious filmmaker dies in a suspicious cleaning accident, Elsbeth focuses on the subject of her final documentary: a "trad wife" (Anna Camp) whose from-scratch lifestyle included a deadly ingredient. Anna Camp guest stars. Written by Erica Shelton Kodish & Jonelle Lightbourne and directed by Pamela "Jupiter" Adlon.

Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 19: "Catch and Kill" – Elsbeth battles a veteran gossip columnist (Tracey Ullman) who trades in people's secrets – and may have killed to keep her own. Tracey Ullman, Erich Bergen, and Laura Benanti guest star. Written by Sarah Beckett & Bryan Golubuff and directed by Stephen Surjik.

Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 20: "That's All" – A minor royal's mysterious death at New York's most legendary hotel brings Elsbeth into a world of faded elegance, cabaret, and murder. Patti LuPone and Michael Urie guest star as legendary cabaret performer Ruby Lane and philanthropist Monty Blakemont III, respectively. Written by Jonathan Tolins and directed by Joe Menendez.

The hit series has a guest star lineup on the way that includes Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart, Impeachment: American Crime Story), Griffin Dunne (After Hours, This Is Us), Mark Linn-Baker (Succession, Perfect Strangers), Joanna Gleason (The West Wing, The Good Wife/Fight), Didi Conn (Grease, Benson), Patti LuPone (Agatha All Along, American Horror Story), Michael Urie (Shrinking, Ugly Betty), and Erich Bergen (Love Story, Madam Secretary). Here's a rundown of what we know regarding who's who so far:

Feldstein's Rachel attends and plans all of her friends' milestone celebrations: baby showers, bachelorette parties, weddings, gender reveals, you name it. But when it's finally time to celebrate her special day, her bestie isn't there for her. The next event in her calendar might just be a funeral.

Dunne's Elliott is a world-famous novelist with a massive ego and a thin skin. When a childhood acquaintance and book critic points out the flaws in Elliott's latest opus, the plot turns deadly.

Linn-Baker's Barney Corman is a bookstore owner and literary critic who grew up in the same hometown as famed novelist Elliott Pope (Dunne). That shared history makes Barney's criticism sting, with deadly consequences.

Conn's Beverly Corman is Barney's wife turned widow, who is determined to get justice for her late husband.

Gleason's Maura Davidoff is Elliott Bishop's brilliant first wife, who wrote her own tell-all about her marriage to a literary legend.

LuPone's Ruby Lane is a legendary New York cabaret performer who makes her home in the hotel where she sings. Talented, outrageous, and difficult, Ruby kills both onstage and off.

Urie's Monty Blakemont III is a dashing art connoisseur and philanthropist, whose enthusiasms are genuine though his financial resources are suspect.

Bergen's Otis Langley is a TV personality and celebrity reporter with a charming smile and a nasty reputation.

Produced by CBS Studios and executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Jonathan Tolins, the third season of The Good Wife and The Good Fight spinoff series sees Carrie Preston back as Elsbeth Tascioni, the cunning yet unconventional consent decree attorney working with the NYPD to track down New York's most well-heeled murderers utilizing her unique intuitive insight. The critically acclaimed series returns with fresh cases, new characters, and unexpected challenges for Elsbeth and the 11th Precinct, led by her boss, Captain C.W. Wagner (Wendell Pierce).

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