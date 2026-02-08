Posted in: HBO, Max, NHL, Sports, TV | Tagged: The Pitt

The Pitt: Pittsburgh Penguins React to Fan Freeze-Branding Logo Scene

The Pittsburgh Penguins react to a fan's attempt to freeze-brand the team's logo on himself in the latest episode of HBO Max's The Pitt.

As if getting a tattoo of your favorite sports franchise isn't enough, some tend to go the extra mile to show their passion. In the latest episode of the HBO Max series The Pitt, "11:00 A.M.", one of the patients Dr. Frank Landon (Patrick Ball) treats is suffering from a burn on his skin, which he later discovers is an attempt at freeze branding his favorite hockey franchise, the Pittsburgh Penguins, on his chest. He only finds out when the patient's brother shows off his successful, if you can call it that, branding on his left shoulder. Incredulously, Landon responds, "Your family crest is the Penguins logo?" Screenshotting the scene with captions, the franchise responded on social media, "The ones that get it, get it 🤝"

The Pitt: Pittsburgh Penguins Nods to Jackass-Style Fan Moment

HBO Max's account responded to the franchise with, "In favor of renaming the rink, The Pitt," as a nudge to the Pens' current home at PPG Paints Arena since 2010. It's probably one of the lighter moments of the episode, considering the constant chaos each doctor goes through in the ER unit. Since Langdon's return, he had to deal with alcoholic Louis Cloverfield (Ernest Harden Jr), who had been known to frequently fall off the wagon and was subsequently drained of his toxic fluids, filling several glass containers, along with a recurring toothache, but we find flatlining at the end of the episode. He was also seeing a patient who was dealing with a leg infection that was possibly MRSA and was later taken off by Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch (Noah Wyle), the senior attending physician, whom he's still uncertain to read after the blow up last season stemming from Langdon coming to work under the influence of painkillers and Robby ordering him to attend rehab or get fired.

Since the episode aired on February 5th, the Penguins are 1-0, with their next game on February 26th against the New Jersey Devils, which follows the NHL-wide Winter Olympic break. The team is currently 29-15-12 and in second place in the Metropolitan Division. The Pitt streams on HBO Max Thursdays through April 16th.

