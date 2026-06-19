Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: The Pitt

The Pitt: Robby "Was Less Than Noble" at Times During Season 2: Wyle

With Season 3 filming now underway, The Pitt star/EP Noah Wyle discussed how Robby "was less than noble at various points" during Season 2.

Article Summary The Pitt Season 3 is now filming, with Noah Wyle returning as Robby and HBO Max teasing the next chapter.

Noah Wyle says Robby was less than noble in The Pitt Season 2, lashing out as his desperation spilled over.

In Variety's Actors on Actors, Sally Field praised The Pitt for making Robby empathetic, messy, and human.

The Pitt Season 3 will jump ahead about four months to November, bringing colder-weather emergencies to the ER.

Earlier this week, the word came down that filming was officially underway on the third season of EP John Wells and series creator & showrunner R. Scott Gemmill's Noah Wyle-starring & executive-producing The Pitt. Initially announced to be badging back into the hit medical drama are Wyle, Sepideh Moafi, Katherine LaNasa, Ayesha Harris, Fiona Dourif, Patrick Ball, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, Shabana Azeez, and Shawn Hatosy. During a recent edition of Variety's Actors on Actors, Wyle and the legendary Sally Field had a chance to discuss their respective careers. As a fan of the show (and his co-star at one point during NBC's ER), Field shared with Wyle how she was concerned about Robby's state of mind after two seasons, and where he's at heading into Season 3.

"What I think we saw was him lashing out, reaching out, begging for someone to intervene. And we're not always very graceful when we're at our most desperate. So his character was less than noble at various points in the season," Wyle shared, with Robby having had less-than-admirable one-on-ones with Dr. Al-Hashimi (Sepideh Moafi), Dr. Langdon (Patrick Ball), and others. Field said that she appreciated how "complicated" of a character Robby is, adding, "He can be so empathetic and then he can be such a jerk and so mean to people. That's what people are."

"He's very three-dimensional," Wyle followed. "And we want somebody who is this thoughtful around, but he needs to figure out a way of offloading what he's taken in. I don't know how you feel when you approach this sort of emotional work. I get very excited about it, because it's usually something that I've been carrying through the course of the season that I then get to put down. The emotion is usually there, and this is the day I don't have to mask it anymore. So I reverse-engineer it to get to that place, so that those aren't hard days. Those are great days."

Here's a look back at the announcement/casting teaser that was released earlier this week to signal the start of Season 3 filming on HBO Max's The Pitt:

Badging in. Production for Season 3 of #ThePitt has begun. pic.twitter.com/2bHkG1aMr3 — HBO Max (@hbomax) June 16, 2026

In a post-finale interview, Gemmill confirmed that there will be approximately a four-month time jump to November (meaning more cold-weather-related injuries). "We wanted a shorter jump; less story has transpired in between seasons," Gemmill shared. "We wanted to do cold weather because we hadn't. We've done summer, and we did September [in season one], and we figured it'd be nice to do colder weather and what that brings into the ER and what sort of emergency situations change seasonally."

As for how things were looking with Season 3, Wells shared during an interview in March that "the writers' room opened up last week, and they're at the end of their second week." As for production, Wells added, "We will be back in production in June, and plan to be back on the air again the same week in January with 15 episodes next year."

Wyle and Katherine LaNasa stopped by Warner Bros. Discovery's Upfronts 2026 presentation in May to talk up the show's return – and offer a bit more clarity on when Season 3 will take place. "We're about to start production on Season 3. It's set in early November, just before the holidays, ushering in a whole new set of emergencies and confrontations and complications," Wyle shared with attendees.

Starring Wyle as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, the critically acclaimed series offers a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today's America, as seen through the lens of frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh. Each episode follows an hour of Dr. Robby's (Wyle) 15-hour shift as the chief attendant in Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center's emergency department. Tracy Ifeachor (Dr. Collins), Patrick Ball (Dr. Langdon), Katherine LaNasa (Dana Evans), Supriya Ganesh (Dr. Mohan), Fiona Dourif (Dr. McKay), Taylor Dearden (Dr. King), Isa Briones (Dr. Santos), Gerran Howell (Dennis Whitaker), and Shabana Azeez (Victoria Javadi) also starred in the first season.

Sepideh Moafi has joined the cast for the second season of The Pitt as a series regular, with Charles Baker, Irene Choi, Laëtitia Hollard, Lucas Iverson, Lawrence Robinson, Brittany Allen, Bonita Friedericy, Taylor Handley, Jeff Kober, Rusty Schwimmer, Jayne Taini, Annabelle Toomey, Rusty Schwimmer, Jayne Taini, and Annabelle Toomey.

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