The Powerpuff Girls Creator Offers Reboot Pilot Development Update

Back in July of this year, animation fans were treated to the good news that Craig McCraken (the greatly under-appreciated Kid Cosmic) was developing reboot series for The Powerpuff Girls and Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends for Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe (HBSE). In the former, viewers will get to revisit the world of Blossom, Bubbles & Buttercup as they face off against a variety of villains comprised of familiar foes and new threats. Meanwhile, the latter is being retooled as an original preschool animated series with a new cast of imaginary friends (with Sarah Fell, vice president of original kids and family animation at HBSE, overseeing development). So for over the past three months, PPG fans have been speculating about which if their favorite characters will make the cut and when they'll get the official word. Late on Tuesday, McCraken offered an update that put the timeline of things into perspective when it comes to fans' expectations to know more about the series. Simply put? McCraken can't tell you who's going to appear in the series because they don't have a series order yet.

"People are asking what characters will appear in the PPG reboot & my answer is that we really don't know. We are currently brainstorming a pilot story that could set up a new series, but without knowing what we get greenlit for, it's impossible to say who will or won't appear," McCraken explained in his tweet. Here's a look:

People are asking what characters will appear in the PPG reboot & my answer is that we really don't know. We are currently brainstorming a pilot story that could set up a new series but without knowing what we get greenlit for it's impossible to say who will or won't appear. — Craig McCracken (@CrackMcCraigen) October 19, 2022

"The Hanna-Barbera homecoming of Craig was an opportunity we could not pass up," said Sam Register, president of Cartoon Network Studios, Warner Bros. Animation & Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, said in a statement over the summer when the news was first announced. "Along with his unparalleled sense of fun and imagination, he's bringing two of his greatest works in 'The Powerpuff Girls' and 'Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends,' and we are so excited for these characters to be a part of the new legacy taking shape at the studio."