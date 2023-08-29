Posted in: CBS, Preview, TV | Tagged: bob barker, cbs, The Price is Right

The Price Is Right Tribute to Bob Barker Announced; Drew Carey Hosts

CBS released details on its Drew Carey-hosted The Price Is Right: A Tribute to Bob Barker, set to air this Thursday night in primetime.

CBS is set to honor the life & career of the late The Price Is Right host Bob Barker this Thursday night, August 31st (8-9 p.m. ET/PT), with The Price Is Right: A Tribute to Bob Barker. In addition, an encore broadcast of the special run during the game show's regular weekday timeslot on Labor Day (Monday, September 4th, from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET/10-11 a.m. PT). Hosted by Drew Carey, the one-hour special will celebrate Barker's life and legacy in a number of ways. So what can viewers expect? How about highlights from throughout Barker's 50-plus year career that showcase his talents as a charming, charismatic, and razor-sharp "MC" who would go on to be a major icon on the pop culture scene for decades?

Here's a look at the CBS social media post that went live earlier with the announcement about the special:

Celebrate the life and legacy of the iconic Bob Barker with us. Watch The Price is Right: A Tribute to Bob Barker, Thursday 8/7c on @CBS and streaming on @ParamountPlus. pic.twitter.com/piJlwWHjGa — The Price Is Right (@PriceIsRight) August 29, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Some moments that viewers will be treated to include Barker appearing as host on the first episode of what was then The New Price Is Right in 1972, announcing the transition from 30-minute to one-hour episodes of the show in 1975 (and introducing a very different-looking big wheel), introducing the game "Plinko" to excited contestants (and viewers) for the very first time, acknowledging with pride that CBS was renaming his show's soundstage "The Bob Barker Studio," and appearing in his final episode in 2007, prior to his retirement. In addition, they'll get to see Carey, Adam Sandler, and a medley of famous faces who've appeared on the game show. And, yes – we're also going to see those wacky "Come on Down!" moments, as well as how Barker handled mishaps with contestants, sets & prizes along the way.

"This tribute to the legendary Bob Barker will bring back great memories for generations of 'The Price Is Right' fans who loved Bob, his humor, his ability to connect with contestants, and his innate talent for making the most out of every moment," said Margot Wain, SVP of daytime programs. "Bob was one-of-a-kind; he'll be remembered as an extraordinary host, a devoted animal activist, and, as he would put it, 'a loyal friend and true.' We're so pleased to be able to salute his many accomplishments and honor his memory in this way." The Price Is Right is produced by Fremantle, with Evelyn Warfel serving as the executive producer/showrunner.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!