Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: The Punisher, the punisher: one last kill

The Punisher: One Last Kill Sneak Peek Offers Interesting Backstory

There's a lot of backstory in this clip for A Marvel Television Special Presentation: The Punisher: One Last Kill, set for Disney+ tonight.

With only a few hours remaining before Jon Bernthal and director Reinaldo Marcus Green's (We Own This City) A Marvel Television Special Presentation: The Punisher: One Last Kill hits Disney+ screens, we've got a quick sneak peek to pass along that should definitely help set the mood. In the clip above, we get a whole lot of backstory on what Frank (Bernthal) is in the middle of – and how he's looking to make himself scarce. Except, it looks like someone recognizes his face…

The Punisher: Bernthal on Frank's Mindset Heading Into "One Last Kill"

"I just think this version is… It's always with Frank, kinda digging into the essential question of who he is," Bernthal shared with EW, discussing Frank's mindset heading into the special. "Is he really this grieving father and husband? Or is he a man who's most comfortable knee-deep in blood and guts?" Bernthal continued, "There's always been this sort of effort, I think, to try to get him to this next stage beyond the spiraling, reeling, kind of vigilante who's just trying to make people pay to sort of suppress his own trauma. And how can we get him kind of past that place and actually start to act upon things like justice…? And that's what we do." But as Frank looks to come to terms with who he is and forge some kind of future, he soon realizes that a revelation like that won't come easy. "We're really honing in on him kind of at his end, when he doesn't know what to do and he's completely sort of enveloped in hopelessness. That's kind of the place where this piece picks up," he added.

The Punisher Special Set Before, During Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Thanks to Daredevil: Born Again Showrunner Dario Scardapane (Netflix's The Punisher), we have a better understanding of where Frank's story fits in the MCU timeline. It's a key question because Frank was nowhere to be found while NYC became a warzone during "Born Again" Season 2, but he will be appearing in Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Regarding the special itself and how it came about, Scardapane shared that it had less to do with scheduling and more with the story Bernthal and Green were looking to tell, which led to Frank being MIA in Season 2.

"That came out of a lot of discussions with Jon over the years. I know that Jon had been talking to the people at Marvel and had a very specific idea in mind about what happened to Frank after the end of the 'Punisher' series," Scardapane noted. "He came in so graciously, gratefully, and wonderfully in Season 2 for a pretty eye-popping pair of scenes. That got him, Reinaldo, and the producers talking about a Punisher special. So, yeah, not having Jon in Season 2 more reflects the story he wanted to tell with the Punisher special."

As for where the special sits in terms of the finale of the original Netflix series, Daredevil: Born Again, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Scardapane offered a bit more clarity on where he sees it fitting. "I don't know a ton about what goes on in 'Brand New Day,' and I know very well where we left him at the end of 'Punisher' Season 2. I think this tells the story of what happened next after 'Punisher' and before and during the events of ["Born Again"] Season 2," he said.

"That's all you got?" In one week, Frank Castle returns. A Marvel Television Special Presentation: The Punisher: One Last Kill premieres May 12, only Disney+. pic.twitter.com/YtBXmWPGeF — The Punisher (@ThePunisher) May 5, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Earlier this year, viewers got some interesting insights from Bernthal on Frank Castle/The Punisher, how Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon's "Welcome Back, Frank" storyline influenced the special, and why "there's a little bit of Frank in all of us." Appropriately enough, Bernthal shared his perspectives in a special foreword he penned for the recently released "Marvel Premier Collection" edition of Ennis and Dillon's arc.

After offering his perspective on who Frank Castle is as a man, how his past has shaped his worldview, and how being able to tell his story has made him "a better father, a better husband, a better man," Bernthal explained what it is about the charater that "resonated so deeply" with first-responders, veterans, and others. "He embodies all that is righteous and good about these men and women — his commitment, his code, and his refusal to abandon the mission are the foundation of the great people who defend our freedom, and of who Frank is. They understand Frank on a profound level because his code mirrors their lived experience," he wrote. But as he dug deeper into the character, Bernthal realized that Frank Castle/The Punisher speaks to many of us.

"Frank's faith isn't in institutions or systems. It's in the memory of his family and the bond forged through shared struggle. That rawness, that refusal to look away from hard truths, that absolute commitment. We all recognize it because we've all felt it," he continues. "Parents protecting their families see themselves in Frank. People who've suffered loss and needed to channel it into action see themselves in Frank. Anyone and everyone who's taken a stand, large or small, to make things right sees themselves in Frank. We've all carried impossible weight. We've all had moments where we had to steel ourselves and push forward. There's a little bit of Frank in all of us."

From there, Barnthal shared how Ennis's vision of Frank in "Welcome Back, Frank" spoke to him because it "doesn't apologize for Frank," choosing to show "the ugly and gray side of heroism" while "finding truth in the sordid dust of desperation and anger." He notes, "'Welcome Back, Frank' doesn't ask you to love Frank — it asks you to look at him clearly, without flinching. It asks you to see Frank in all his gruesome glory and then find that same primal motivation within yourself so you can go on that journey with him. Ennis evokes that side of you that wants to go as far as Frank does for what you believe in. It's an exploration and journey of honesty."

In Disney+'s A Marvel Television Special Presentation: The Punisher: One Last Kill, Frank Castle (Bernthal) goes searching for meaning beyond his mission of revenge – that is, until an unexpected force pulls him back into the fight. Stemming from Marvel Television, the special is executive-produced by Bernthal, Green, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, and Sana Amanat. Trevor Waterson is a co-executive producer, with Eleena Khamedoost as supervising producer.

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