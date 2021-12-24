The Righteous Gemstones: Can Someone Give Jesse a Simple-Ass Smile?

In a little more than two weeks, The Righteous Gemstones (Danny McBride, John Goodman, Edi Patterson, and Adam Devine) are set to elevate their "God game" when the HBO series returns for its second season. But as we saw from the official trailer, our favorite family of holy-rollers will find their empire being threatened by new & familiar faces- from outside of the family and from within. But for now, it's all about celebrating the holidays with Jesse (McBride), Kelvin (Devine), and Judy (Patterson) sharing a special message from the family. At least that's what they're attempting to do…

Here's a look at that "special" holiday greeting from our actually-not-so-righteous Gemstones that might be tough to post on your fridge (screencap just isn't the same):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Merry Christmas From The Gemstones | HBO (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UUtBsDIvBjM)

Now here's a look at the official Season 2 trailer for HBO's The Righteous Gemstones followed by a look at the episode overviews for the 10-episode season, with the series blessing viewers with its season premiere on Sunday, January 9:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Righteous Gemstones | Official Season 2 Trailer | HBO (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l4t-XP1Xrh0)

Created, written, and executive produced by Danny McBride (HBO's "Vice Principals" and "Eastbound & Down"), and marking his third HBO comedy series from Rough House Pictures, THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed and charitable work. Season two finds our blessed Gemstone family threatened by outsiders from both the past and present who wish to destroy their empire. McBride collaborators Jody Hill and David Gordon Green also serve as executive producers and directors.

Season 2, Episode 1: "I Speak in the Tongues of Men and Angels": As Jesse (Danny McBride) eyes a business opportunity with an Evangelical couple (Eric Andre and Jessica Lowe) on the rise, the media cracks down on a fellow preacher. Meanwhile, Eli (John Goodman) reconnects with a figure (Eric Roberts) from his mysterious past. Written by Danny McBride; Directed by David Gordon Green

Season 2, Episode 2: "After I Leave, Savage Wolves Will Come": After doubling-down on their efforts to invest in Zion's Landing, Jesse (Danny McBride) and Amber (Cassidy Freeman) scramble for the cash. Meanwhile, Eli's (John Goodman) attempts to dodge a big-city reporter (Jason Schwartzman) spell doom for the Gemstones. Written by Danny McBride & John Carcieri & Jeff Fradley; Directed by Jody Hill

Season 2, Episode 3: "For He Is a Liar and the Father of Lies": The Gemstone siblings seek to pull back the curtain on their father's past. Eli (John Goodman) shares a hard truth, and Kelvin (Adam Devine) grapples with an unruly God Squad. Written by Danny McBride & Kevin Barnett & Chris Pappas; Directed by David Gordon Green

Season 2, Episode 4: "As to How They Might Destroy Him": Still reeling from their father's revelation, Kelvin (Adam Devine) and Jesse (Danny McBride) conspire to put Eli (John Goodman) in his place. As BJ's (Tim Baltz) baptism approaches, Judy (Edi Patterson) clashes with her in-laws, while Baby Billy (Walton Goggins) struggles with his own growing family. Written by Danny McBride & John Carcieri & Edi Patterson; Directed by Danny McBride

Season 2, Episode 5: "Interlude II": Christmas, 1993. While Eli (John Goodman) considers a tempting offer from an old friend, Baby Billy (Walton Goggins) crashes the Gemstones' celebrations. Written by Danny McBride & John Carcieri & Jeff Fradley; Directed by David Gordon Green

Season 2, Episode 6: "Never Avenge Yourselves, But Leave It to the Wrath of God": After surviving a harrowing attack, Jesse (Danny McBride) takes matters into his own hands. Eli (John Goodman) attempts to make amends, while Kelvin (Adam Devine) struggles to control his flock. Written by Danny McBride & John Carcieri & Jeff Fradley; Directed by Jody Hill

Season 2, Episode 7: "And Infants Shall Rule Over Them": With Eli (John Goodman) temporarily out of the picture, the Gemstone siblings are left to quarrel over who's in charge – until some wise words help pave a way forward. As Tiffany (Valyn Hall) tracks down Baby Billy (Walton Goggins), Gideon (Skyler Gisondo) faces his future. Written by Danny McBride & John Carcieri & Jeff Fradley; Directed by Jody Hill

Season 2, Episode 8: "The Prayer of a Righteous Man": As the dust settles back at the compound, Jesse (Danny McBride), Kelvin (Adam Devine), and Judy (Edi Patterson) consider where they stand. Baby Billy (Walton Goggins) reconnects with a figure from his past. Written by Danny McBride & Grant Dekernion & Jeff Fradley; Directed by David Gordon Green

Season 2, Episode 9: "I Will Tell of All Your Deeds": While the Gemstones celebrate the launch of Zion's Landing, Baby Billy (Walton Goggins) faces a chance to embrace fatherhood. Written by Danny McBride & John Carcieri & Jeff Fradley; Directed by Jody Hill

Season two returning cast includes Danny McBride as Jesse Gemstone, Adam Devine (Pitch Perfect) as Kelvin Gemstone, Edi Patterson (HBO's Vice Principals) as Judy Gemstone, John Goodman (HBO's Treme, The Connors) as Eli Gemstone, Cassidy Freeman (Longmire) as Amber Gemstone, Tony Cavalero (School of Rock) as Keefe Chambers, Tim Baltz (Drunk History) as BJ, Skyler Gisondo (Booksmart) as Gideon Gemstone, and Greg Alan Williams (Greenleaf) as Martin Imari. Returning recurring cast includes Walton Goggins (HBO's Vice Principals) as Baby Billy Freeman, Jennifer Nettles (Grammy-winning recording artist) as Aimee-Leigh Gemstone, Jody Hill (The Legacy of a White Tail Deer Hunter) as Levi, Valyn Hall (The Act) as Tiffany Freeman, Kelton DuMont (Mosaic) as Pontious Gemstone, and Gavin Munn (Raising Dion) as Abraham Gemstone. New recurring cast additions this season include Jason Schwartzman (Fargo) as Thaniel Block, Eric Roberts (Suits) as Junior, Eric Andre (Bad Trip) as Lyle Lissons, and Jessica Lowe (Miracle Workers) as Lindy Lissons.

Season two of The Righteous Gemstones is created and written by McBride; directed and executive produced by McBride, Jody Hill, and David Gordon Green; executive produced by John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, and Brandon James; co-executive produced by Jonathan Watson; produced by David Brightbill; consulting produced by Grant Dekernion, Kevin Barnett, Edi Patterson, and Chris Pappas.